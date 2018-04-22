  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 22 April, 2018
Naked gunman kills at least three people at restaurant in Tennessee

Police are searching for the gunman.

By AFP Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 1:24 PM
1 hour ago 12,598 Views 44 Comments
A NAKED GUNMAN has killed at least three people and injured at least four others early this morning at a restaurant on the outskirts of Nashville in Tennessee, police have said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred at a Waffle House restaurant in Antioch, a suburb southeast of Nashville, at 3.25am (8.25am Irish time).

“A patron wrestled away the gunman’s rifle. He was nude and fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair,” the statement added.

A following statement named 29-year-old Travis Reinking, of Morton, Illinois — a village located some 450 miles north of Antioch — as a person of interest. Police said the suspect arrived in a car registered to Reinking.

They added the gunman, who had shed his coat, was last seen walking on Murfreesboro Pike, where the 24-hour diner is located.

Local media, citing police on the scene, is reporting the gunman was armed with an AR-15 assault rifle — a weapon commonly used by mass shooters in the US, where debate over gun control is fierce and shootings are all-too-frequent.

Reports added that at least one victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which is located in Nashville.

Gun control 

AR-15 rifles were used to kill 58 people in Las Vegas last October, while Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz in February opened fire on his former high school with an AR-15 style rifle, killing 17 students and staff members.

In the wake of the Florida massacre, student survivors launched a gun control campaign — drawing hundreds of thousands to demonstrations — and businesses including Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods took measures to restrict access to assault weapons and firearms in general.

However, Congress is sitting on its hands when it comes to the issue.

Meanwhile, an ABC News/Washington Post poll published on Friday suggested that support for a ban on assault weapons has risen sharply in the past few months.

Some 62% of those polled said they support a nationwide ban on the sale of assault weapons, up from 50% in mid-February and 45% in late 2015.

© AFP 2018 

