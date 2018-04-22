Naked gunman kills at least three people at restaurant in Tennessee

A NAKED GUNMAN has killed at least three people and injured at least four others early this morning at a restaurant on the outskirts of Nashville in Tennessee, police have said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred at a Waffle House restaurant in Antioch, a suburb southeast of Nashville, at 3.25am (8.25am Irish time).

“A patron wrestled away the gunman’s rifle. He was nude and fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair,” the statement added.

A following statement named 29-year-old Travis Reinking, of Morton, Illinois — a village located some 450 miles north of Antioch — as a person of interest. Police said the suspect arrived in a car registered to Reinking.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018 Source: Metro Nashville PD /Twitter

They added the gunman, who had shed his coat, was last seen walking on Murfreesboro Pike, where the 24-hour diner is located.

Local media, citing police on the scene, is reporting the gunman was armed with an AR-15 assault rifle — a weapon commonly used by mass shooters in the US, where debate over gun control is fierce and shootings are all-too-frequent.

Reports added that at least one victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which is located in Nashville.

Gun control

AR-15 rifles were used to kill 58 people in Las Vegas last October, while Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz in February opened fire on his former high school with an AR-15 style rifle, killing 17 students and staff members.

In the wake of the Florida massacre, student survivors launched a gun control campaign — drawing hundreds of thousands to demonstrations — and businesses including Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods took measures to restrict access to assault weapons and firearms in general.

However, Congress is sitting on its hands when it comes to the issue.

Meanwhile, an ABC News/Washington Post poll published on Friday suggested that support for a ban on assault weapons has risen sharply in the past few months.

Some 62% of those polled said they support a nationwide ban on the sale of assault weapons, up from 50% in mid-February and 45% in late 2015.

- © AFP 2018