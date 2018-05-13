  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nasa is sending a helicopter that weighs less than 2kg to Mars

The helicopter is being sent as part of the Mars 2020 mission.

By AFP Sunday 13 May 2018, 6:00 AM
59 minutes ago 543 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4009245
Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

THE US SPACE agency has said it plans to launch the first-ever helicopter to Mars in 2020, a miniature, unmanned drone-like chopper that could boost our understanding of the Red Planet.

Known simply as “The Mars Helicopter”, the device weighs less than 1.8 kilogrammes, and its main body section, or fuselage, is about the size of a sliotar.

It will be attached to the belly pan of the Mars 2020 rover, a wheeled robot that aims to determine the habitability of the Martian environment, search for signs of ancient life, and assess natural resources and hazards for future human explorers.

Mars 2020 is planned for launch in July 2020 with an arrival on the surface of Mars expected in February 2021.

“NASA has a proud history of firsts,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement.

The idea of a helicopter flying the skies of another planet is thrilling.

No nation has ever flown a helicopter on Mars before.

Thin atmosphere

The undertaking began in August 2013 as a technology development project at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

In order to fly in Mars’ thin atmosphere, the space helicopter has to be super light, yet as powerful as possible.

“The altitude record for a helicopter flying here on Earth is about 12,100 meters,” said Mimi Aung, Mars Helicopter project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“The atmosphere of Mars is only one percent that of Earth, so when our helicopter is on the Martian surface, it’s already at the Earth equivalent of 30,500 metres up,” she added.

Engineers built the copter’s twin, counter-rotating blades to “bite into the thin Martian atmosphere at almost 3,000 rpm – about 10 times the rate of a helicopter on Earth,” said a NASA statement.

The helicopter is equipped with “solar cells to charge its lithium-ion batteries, and a heating mechanism to keep it warm through the cold Martian nights.”

Controllers on Earth will command the Mars Helicopter, which was designed to receive and interpret commands from the ground.

Plans are being laid for a 30-day flight test, with five flights going incrementally further each time, up to a few hundred meters.

Its first flight calls for a brief vertical climb of three meters, followed by hovering for a half minute.

NASA views the copter as a “high-risk, high-reward technology demonstration,” it said.

If successful, it could be a model for scouting on future Mars missions, able to access places the human-built rovers cannot reach.

If it fails, it will not impact the Mars 2020 mission.

“The ability to see clearly what lies beyond the next hill is crucial for future explorers,” said NASA’s Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the science mission directorate.

“We already have great views of Mars from the surface as well as from orbit. With the added dimension of a bird’s-eye view from a ‘marscopter,’ we can only imagine what future missions will achieve.”

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'We are devastated': Grandparents, mother and four children killed in murder-suicide in Australia
48,679  7
2
In photos: Stunning summer morning as 200,000 walk from Darkness into Light
44,069  46
3
Could we do it? People are feeling nervously good about Ireland's chances in tonight's Eurovision
42,876  59
Fora
1
Here's what employers need to know about firing people on probation
707  0
2
A worker got €20,000 in compensation after becoming depressed on late shifts
381  0
3
This is what it will take to turn Dublin into a European cruise capital
143  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final
121,869  69
2
As it happened: Offaly v Galway, Leinster SHC
49,766  6
3
Aer Lingus apologise as Leinster fans are affected by capacity issue on Champions Cup final flight
41,898  57
DailyEdge
1
A man is in police custody after invading the stage during the UK's Eurovision performance
49,760  27
2
Israel has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2018
28,478  119
3
Everyone is talking about the glitter leggings Johnny Logan wore on the Late Late
25,641  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
'A very loving person': Tributes paid to Westmeath judge who died at age 46 after illness
Man whose dangerous driving caused death of woman (70) allowed to attend son's Communion
HSE
Tony OâBrien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
Tony O’Brien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
John Connaghan will be the new head of the HSE - but only temporarily
'He's lashing out': Tony O'Brien criticises TDs' conduct at committee meeting
GARDAí
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Man charged over €335,000 MDMA and cannabis seizure in Meath
Gardaí shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
LEO VARADKAR
'Talk is cheap': Emma Mhic MhathÃºna criticises the government on The Late Late Show
'Talk is cheap': Emma Mhic Mhathúna criticises the government on The Late Late Show
'We can and we will demand answers': Varadkar and Harris want to know why memos were kept from them
Leo: 'Emma is 37 years old, roughly my age. She could be my sister or one of my friends'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie