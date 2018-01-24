  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Up to 175 years in jail for disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor

More than 100 women and girls accused Nassar of a pattern of serial abuse.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 5:52 PM
2 hours ago 14,253 Views 38 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3815168
Larry Nassar looks at the gallery in the court during the sixth day of his sentencing hearing.
Image: Dale G Young via PA
Larry Nassar looks at the gallery in the court during the sixth day of his sentencing hearing.
Larry Nassar looks at the gallery in the court during the sixth day of his sentencing hearing.
Image: Dale G Young via PA

DISGRACED FORMER US Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing scores of young girls under the guise of medical treatment.

“I’ve just signed your death warrant,” Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said as she handed down the sentence after a week of gut-wrenching testimony by over 150 of Nassar’s victims.

“You do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again,” the judge told the 54-year-old Nassar in a tense Lansing, Michigan, courtroom. “Anywhere you walk destruction will occur to those most vulnerable.”

Minutes ahead of the sentencing, Nassar apologised in court to his victims, who included Olympic gold-medal winners Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney but also scores of female athletes at Michigan State University, where he worked.

“What I am feeling pales in comparison to the pain, trauma, and emotional destruction that all of you are feeling,” Nassar said, turning at several points to face his victims in court.

“There are no words to describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am for what has occurred,” he said.

More than 150 women and girls accused Nassar of a pattern of serial abuse dating back two decades.

The final woman to deliver a statement in court was Rachael Denhollander, the first to publicly accuse Nassar of abuse and file a police report against him.

Calling for the maximum sentence, she asked the judge: “How much is a little girl worth? How much is a young woman worth.”

Denhollander said the “brazen sexual assault” upon her occurred when she was 15 years old and was carried out “with my own mother in the room,” unaware of what was going on.

‘No white flag’

“I assured myself it must be fine because I could trust the adults around me,” Denhollander said.

“Larry found sexual satisfaction in our suffering,” she added.

“I pray you experience the soul-crushing weight of guilt,” she told the slight, bespectacled Nassar, who was dressed in a blue jumpsuit with the words “Ingham County Jail” on the back.

Also speaking to Nassar, Sterling Riethman, 25, said: “This army you have created, we are 150 women strong and counting.

“And let me tell you, this army isn’t going anywhere,” she said, addressing Nassar but also sporting authorities at USA Gymnastics (USAG), the US Olympic Committee (USOC) and Michigan State University.

“We are here to show you,” Riethman said, “there is no white flag to wave when it comes to protecting little girls and their futures.”

Doctor Sexual Assault Sterling Riethman, right, is hugged after giving her victim impact statement during the seventh day of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing. Source: Carlos Osorio via PA

Already sentenced to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges, Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced Wednesday on seven of those counts, with a final additional sentence to be handed down late this month.

Riethman thanked Judge Aquilina for opening up the sentencing phase of the trial to anyone who wished to share their experiences, in what turned into a cathartic experience for many survivors.

Parents spoke of the anguish of failing to protect their children from a predator, and women spoke of post-traumatic stress and deep emotional scars.

Olympic gold-medal winning gymnast Aly Raisman, confronting Nassar on Friday, echoed the words and feelings of many athletes.

“You are so sick. I can’t even comprehend how angry I feel when I think of you,” Raisman said.

“Larry, you do realise now that we, this group of women you so heartlessly abused over such a long a period of time, are now a force and you are nothing.”

As victim after victim detailed Nassar’s actions, they also slammed a lack of accountability among sporting institutions, with Raisman in particular demanding an independent probe of USA Gymnastics to find out how Nassar was able to abuse girls with impunity.

Three members of the USAG board of directors resigned on Monday, while John Geddert, a star coach who owns the Twistars gym, was suspended pending an investigation.

USAG also severed ties with the famed Karolyi Ranch, the Texas training facility once considered a breeding ground of champions, where Nassar reportedly had unfettered access to young girls.

Michigan State University is also feeling the heat: the body overseeing US collegiate sports, the NCAA, has opened an investigation after a report claimed MSU president Lou Anna Simon, athletics trainers, assistant coaches and others were long informed of misconduct claims against Nassar.

Nassar remained employed at the university until September 2016, when allegations against him were first made public by a newspaper.

MSU is now facing multiple lawsuits. Simon has resisted claims to resign, but the university has asked the state attorney general’s office to investigate the school’s handling of the case.

Read: ‘You are so sick’: Olympic gymnast faces down US team doctor who sexually abused her >

Read: ‘I thought I was going to die,’ says US Olympian of doctor’s abuse >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
99,337  238
2
Irish teenager brought to US when he was 12 to be deported for overstaying his visa
38,722  53
3
Poll: Could you ask your parents or a relative for help in buying a home?
37,293  200
Fora
1
Ikea is 'exploring the option' of opening a south Dublin store
1,144  0
2
Rental caps are forcing landlords out of the market - and maintaining high prices
227  0
3
Supermac's is hiring hundreds of people as it opens half a dozen new outlets
197  0
The42
1
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
33,442  41
2
Ireland draw Denmark and Wales in inaugural Uefa Nations League
31,171  38
3
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
26,275  98
DailyEdge.ie
1
Just 13 dreamy Instagrams from Tripadvisor's newly-crowned 'top hotel in Ireland'
28,996  4
2
Phil from Tallafornia was on First Dates Ireland last night and well, he hasn't changed a bit
7,923  5
3
RTÉ shared a lovely video of Saoirse Ronan's Carlow classmates celebrating her first Oscar nomination
5,510  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HOUSING
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Those who bought houses with major defects 'should get a redress scheme'
Poll: Could you ask your parents or a relative for help in buying a home?
IRELAND
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Top UK Brexit official expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU 'before the end of March'
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
RTÉ
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÃ
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÉ
All-female line-ups: RTÉ have made changes to the Late Debate and the News at One
The Young Offenders TV series is being released in just over two weeks
LIMERICK
4 events for... anyone looking for an art injection
4 events for... anyone looking for an art injection
Court order blocks eviction of students after landlord and associates occupy building
'No words can describe the influence for good she was' - Dolores O'Riordan laid to rest in her hometown

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie