Catherine Nevin has died at the age of 67

CONVICTED KILLER CATHERINE Nevin has died aged 67.

Nevin was sentenced to life in prison in 2000 for murdering her husband Tom Nevin in Jack White’s Pub in Brittas Bay in March 1996.

The killer had been diagnosed with a brain tumour last year. She had been on temporary release from prison and was receiving care in a hospice.

She died last night.

Nevin and her husband owned Jack White’s Pub in Brittas Bay, Wicklow, where Tom was killed in 1996 without leaving a will. The pub was sold for IR£620,000 (the equivalent of €787,238) in 1997.

Nevin was convicted of murder at the Central Criminal Court in 2000, and lost subsequent appeals at the Court of Criminal Appeal.