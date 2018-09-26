This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four adults were secretly rescued during 'Wild Boars' cave operation, divers reveal

New details emerge of Thai cave rescue.

By Aisling O'Rourke Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 18,152 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4254811
File photo: members of the Royal Thai Navy are pictured with the 12 schoolboys, members of a local soccer team, and their coach, who were trapped in the Tham Luang Cave network in Northern Thailand.
Image: UPI/PA Images
File photo: members of the Royal Thai Navy are pictured with the 12 schoolboys, members of a local soccer team, and their coach, who were trapped in the Tham Luang Cave network in Northern Thailand.
File photo: members of the Royal Thai Navy are pictured with the 12 schoolboys, members of a local soccer team, and their coach, who were trapped in the Tham Luang Cave network in Northern Thailand.
Image: UPI/PA Images

TWO BRITISH DIVERS who helped rescue a Thai youth football team from a flooded cave had earlier saved four adults also stranded in the complex, according to a new report on the mission that gripped the world.

The 12 boys and their coach from the Wild Boars club were trapped by rising waters as they explored the zig-zagging passages of the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand on June 23.

Officials leading the rescue effort called on the expertise of the world’s small caving community, who formed a diving dream team led by Thai Navy SEALs.

On the ninth-day of a nail-biting rescue, British divers Rick Stanton and John Volanthen found the youth group dishevelled and thin on a muddy bank, where they had survived on rainwater dripping from rocks.

They were pulled out a week later in a three-day extraction, during which the boys were sedated and carried to the cave entrance.

But days earlier, it emerged, the Britons unexpectedly found four Thais who, unbeknown to rescuers, had themselves become trapped by flood water while trying to find the children.

Gala for helpers of cave drama in Thailand File photo: gala in honour of the football team rescued from a Thai cave in July. Source: DPA/PA Images

Droves of well-meaning volunteers and local residents had poured into the area near the border with Laos and Myanmar to try to help.

Speaking this week at a “Hidden Earth” cave-community event in the UK, Stanton said he and Volanthen accidentally encountered the quartet of Thai water company workers on June 28.

They had been trapped for around 24 hours and their situation was desperate, according to the caving news website Darkness Below in an article summarising Stanton’s presentation.

Muddy water was “churning, swirling and eddying around them”, it said, and the water level was rising.

But Stanton and Volanthen had only their personal breathing equipment with them. They solved the problem through a staggered approach.

First the two Britons dived back through the flooded passageway to reach the next level of dry ground en route to the cave entrance.

Then one of took off his gear. The other one swam back to the Thais with the breathing equipment, to bring them out one at a time.

This exposed the waiting diver to possible drowning had the area flooded suddenly. But despite a brief technical glitch with the gear, all made it out safely, the article said. 

The details were not released at the time to the hordes of media that had descended on the site.

But the tricky scenario foreshadowed concerns about the later rescue of the boys, who were not experienced divers, prompting fears they could panic.

“It’s one of the most remarkable aspects of this whole event that such an amazing thing was a mere sideshow that never even made the press,” Les Williams, chairman of the British Caving Association, was quoted as saying about the rescue of the four adults. 

Details of the incident are still captivating the public, prompting books and film treatments in a scramble to cash in on the saga. 

Interest has been further fuelled by a lawsuit against tech billionaire Elon Musk brought by a different British caver who lives in Thailand.

Musk has called the caver, who was integral to the rescue because of his knowledge of Tham Luang, a “pedo” on his Twitter account. He gave no evidence to support the allegation.

The billionaire’s offer to help with the rescue had been rebuffed as impractical by authorities as well as by expert divers, including the caver in question.

© Agence France-Presse

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Trump brings the house down at UN General Assembly after insisting his White House has 'achieved more than any other'
    72,887  86
    2
    		Confusion reigns in PAC over 'bizarre' €317,000 annual allowance to the President
    49,702  115
    3
    		The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    47,352  0
    Fora
    1
    		'I lost more sleep over letting fantastic people go during the crash than any other time'
    237  0
    2
    		Why it would be political folly for the government to hike tourism taxes
    165  0
    3
    		Ireland's aviation authority says flights to the UK could 'stop at midnight' with a hard Brexit
    100  0
    The42
    1
    		For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    52,801  15
    2
    		Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    48,183  42
    3
    		Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    39,320  83
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Penneys stepped in to defend a plus-sized blogger after backlash on their Instagram account
    18,806  1
    2
    		Vogue Williams said she would 'pay good money' to delete a former relationship from the internet
    15,915  1
    3
    		Little Mix's Jade considered surgery after photographer altered her nose and whitened her skin
    5,809  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    Foster mother takes Tusla to High Court over refusal to consider her as adoptive parent for child
    HOUSING
    Unemployment set to drop again but Brexit could have negative impact on Irish growth
    Unemployment set to drop again but Brexit could have negative impact on Irish growth
    'I was literally rock bottom. I was seven years out on the streets ... there's no way I'm going back'
    Eoin Ó Broin: 'He is the Minister. The buck stops with him. He must change the policy... or go'
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Should the use of posters during election campaigns be scrapped?
    Poll: Should the use of posters during election campaigns be scrapped?
    Poll: Should there be cancer warnings on alcohol products?
    Poll: Should companies be forced to hand a percentage of ownership to their employees?
    LEO VARADKAR
    Eoghan Murphy keeps his job as motion of no confidence is defeated
    Eoghan Murphy keeps his job as motion of no confidence is defeated
    Taoiseach to meet Catherine Corless after 'paying respects' at Tuam site
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie