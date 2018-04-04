Body of newborn baby found in field in Greater Manchester area

THE BODY OF a newborn baby has been found in a field in the Greater Manchester area of England.

Police were called to a field near George Street in Heywood at around 7.10am this morning to reports that the body of a baby had been found.

Officers attended the scene and discovered what is believed to be a newborn baby.

The area in question has been cordoned off while police enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101, quoting incident number 368 of 04/04/18.