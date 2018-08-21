This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 21 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Charges dropped against ex-police chief accused of blaming Liverpool fans for Hillsborough disaster

Prosecutors said the decision came as there were changes in the evidence of two witnesses, while a third passed away.

By Sinead O'Carroll Tuesday 21 Aug 2018, 11:31 AM
1 hour ago 4,035 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4192835
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CHARGES HAVE BEEN dropped against Norman Bettison, the ex-police chief who stood accused of four offences of misconduct in public office in the UK.

He was accused of blaming Liverpool fans for the Hillsborough stadium disaster which saw 96 people lose their lives. All the charges related to him allegedly telling lies about his involvement in the aftermath of the tragedy and the culpability of the FA Cup semi-final spectators on 15 April 1989.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the charges had been discontinued in a statement today.

It said the decision had been taken “following a review of the evidence and was confirmed at a hearing at Preston Crown Court this morning”.

The review revealed changes in the evidence of two witnesses and the death of a third. Prosecutors deemed the changes significant enough that there would now be no realistic prospect of conviction.

“The CPS has a duty to keep all cases under continuing review. Since the original decision to charge Norman Bettison in June 2017 there have been a number of significant developments which have affected the available evidence,” said Sue Hemming, the director of legal services.

“Our latest review of the evidence has concluded the collective impact of these developments means there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.

I appreciate this news will be disappointing for the families and the CPS will meet with them in person to explain the decision.

“I would remind all concerned that although criminal proceedings are no longer active against Norman Bettison, there are five other defendants facing charges relating to Hillsborough and each has the right to a fair trial. It is therefore extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”

The matchday commander, David Duckenfield, is to face a manslaughter trial next year in relation to 95 of the 96 deaths. The 96th casualty, Tony Bland, died over a year after the event and had to be excluded from proceedings.

Comments have been disabled as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead O'Carroll
@SineadOCarroll
sinead@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I find them terrifying': Mary McAleese wary of gay priests and nuns who preach anti-LGBTI message
    46,796  172
    2
    		'Humiliated, belittled, embarassed': Woman awarded €4.2k over Hap discrimination
    43,661  52
    3
    		Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    41,718  7
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think secondary school set you up well for your working life?
    495  0
    2
    		The share of people working in Ireland's 'gig economy' is falling
    195  0
    3
    		Travel group Hostelworld's bookings were 'soft' during its busiest time of the year
    46  0
    The42
    1
    		Cian Lynch: 'My own mother hopped the old fence. I just turned around, she grabbed me.'
    58,600  2
    2
    		As it happened: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Premier League
    42,809  33
    3
    		'To have them on the field with me afterwards, that’s my ultimate moment'
    41,421  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are praising the Carlow Rose for bringing the Rose of Tralee into the 21st Century
    31,707  0
    2
    		Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    14,649  3
    3
    		Paul Costelloe shared some insights into the making of Vogue Williams' wedding dress
    13,082  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Son of victim held over fatal stabbing in Crumlin
    Son of victim held over fatal stabbing in Crumlin
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    Man arrested for driving on Dublin's Grafton Street over legal alcohol limit
    CROKE PARK
    'To have them on the field with me afterwards, thatâs my ultimate moment'
    'To have them on the field with me afterwards, that’s my ultimate moment'
    'I didn't really sleep last night because I visualised scoring a goal on All-Ireland final day'
    Taylor Swift gigs had highest garda bill for event policing this year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie