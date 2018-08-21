Charges dropped against ex-police chief accused of blaming Liverpool fans for Hillsborough disaster

“Our latest review of the evidence has concluded the collective impact of these developments means there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.
I appreciate this news will be disappointing for the families and the CPS will meet with them in person to explain the decision.
“I would remind all concerned that although criminal proceedings are no longer active against Norman Bettison, there are five other defendants facing charges relating to Hillsborough and each has the right to a fair trial. It is therefore extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”
The matchday commander, David Duckenfield, is to face a manslaughter trial next year in relation to 95 of the 96 deaths. The 96th casualty, Tony Bland, died over a year after the event and had to be excluded from proceedings.
Comments have been disabled as legal proceedings are ongoing.
COMMENTS