Barack Obama ends 2017 with a series of 'good news' tweets

FORMER US PRESIDENT Barack Obama has sent out a series of good news tweets to close off 2017, saying that there was much there to remind people of “what’s best about America”.

In a series of tweets, the former US president referenced a number of different news stories from 2017.

“As we count down to the new year, we get to reflect and prepare for what’s ahead,” Obama began.

“For all the bad news that seemed to dominate our collective consciousness, there are countless stories from this year that remind us what’s best about America.”

The first story concerned a wedding planner using a postponed wedding to start a volunteer effort to assist Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston, Texas in September.

He then referenced NFL player Chris Long , who decided to pledge all of his 2017 salary towards promoting educational equity in the US cities of Philadelphia, Boston and St Louis.

Finally, Obama mentioned a Chicago 10-year-old who went on a mission to help the homeless people of Chicago.

The former president ended the Twitter thread by encouraging people to “go keep changing the world in 2018″.

“All across America people chose to get involved, get engaged and stand up. Each of us can make a difference, and all of us ought to try,” he said.

Since Obama stepped down as president at the beginning of the year he has used his platform to discuss a range of social and political issues of the day.

He has also been present on the paid speech circuit, and appearing in interviews (most recently with Prince Harry on Wednesday)

Current US president Donald Trump broke with established communication tradition to use Twitter as a direct line to the public throughout his first year in office.

He has been criticised by many but lauded by his base for a number of aggressive tweets aimed at opposing nations, the media and political opponents throughout the year.