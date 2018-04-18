  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK regulator launches seven investigations into Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT

The investigations have been launched on the back of the Salisbury nerve agent attack in March.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 12:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,898 Views 35 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3964163
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BRITISH BROADCASTING WATCHDOG Ofcom has launched seven investigations into the impartiality of news and current affairs programmes on the RT news channel, in the wake of the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Ofcom said that, until recently, RT producer TV Novosti’s overall compliance record had not been out of line with other broadcasters.

However, it said that “since the events in Salisbury, we have observed a significant increase in the number of programmes on the RT service that we consider warrant investigation as potential breaches of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that Russia was “highly likely” to be behind the attack on 4 March, which saw the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

However, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has insisted that “Russia is not guilty”.

Yulia Skripal has since been discharged from hospital while Sergei Skripal, 66, remains in hospital, though he is no longer in a critical condition.

Ofcom crackdown

On 12 March, following the use of a nerve agent in Salisbury, Ofcom said that it would consider the implications of these events for the broadcast licences for RT and RT Europe.

Russia has previously said that it will ban all British media from its country if UK authorities banned the Kremlin-backed RT broadcaster as a result of the Salisbury attack.

In its statement today, Ofcom said: “We will announce the outcome of these investigations as soon as possible. In relation to our fit and proper duty, we will consider all new evidence, including the outcome of these investigations and the future conduct of the licence.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
You can now get the weather exactly where you are with Met Éireann's new website and app
63,779  43
2
'Exceptional talent': These are the best pieces of art by Ireland's young artists
59,544  22
3
Woman dies after being left hanging half outside plane after its engine blew
54,378  30
Fora
1
'I left school when I was 15 - I was more attracted to making money than doing exams'
1,088  0
2
Apple iPhone exports accounted for a quarter of Ireland's economic growth
353  0
3
A plan to expand one of the McGettigan group's Dublin hotels has been knocked back
308  0
The42
1
'It is with a great deal of sadness that the players and pro staff have learnt of this outcome'
65,833  0
2
Desiree Linden waited for a racer to use the loo during the Boston marathon and still won by 4 minutes
45,875  22
3
Russian football team criticised for using bear to present referee with the match ball
37,349  65
DailyEdge
1
Germaine Greer criticized Meghan Markle and Twitter came down on her like a tonne of bricks
14,201  8
2
People are furious that the 'Cash Me Outside' girl is nominated for the same award as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
13,610  2
3
People have twigged something after seeing A Quiet Place, and now they're asking questions
9,431  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
22-year-old woman sustains 'serious injuries' after collision with car in Swords
22-year-old woman sustains 'serious injuries' after collision with car in Swords
Six arrested as gardaí seize €250k in cash in international money laundering operation
Investigation launched after man stabbed in back outside Cork pub in early hours
RUSSIA
UK regulator launches seven investigations into Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT
UK regulator launches seven investigations into Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT
Russian football team criticised for using bear to present referee with the match ball
Russian ambassador to Ireland: 'As far as we can see, there was no attack in Syria'
COURT
Jury to hear Bill Cosby's testimony about giving women quaaludes before sex
Jury to hear Bill Cosby's testimony about giving women quaaludes before sex
Stormy Daniels hearing descends into chaos as Trump's lawyer outs Sean Hannity as his mysterious third client
'I'm truly sorry': Ant McPartlin apologises for drink-driving crash
LEO VARADKAR
Government to block proposals to close all places of work during Status Red weather alerts
Government to block proposals to close all places of work during Status Red weather alerts
Taoiseach to consider law to protect journalists' sources following alleged INM data breach
Cabinet to discuss possibility of Ireland getting its own Independence Day

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie