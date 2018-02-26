Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling to be made into film

Source: Element Pictures

THE BESTSELLING BOOK Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling is set to be made into a film.

Element Pictures today announced they have acquired film rights to the book, which was written by Emer McLysaght, former editor of DailyEdge.ie, and fellow journalist Sarah Breen.

The debut novel was published in Ireland last September and became the number-one bestselling adult fiction title in the country for 2017.

McLysaght and Breen are on board to write the screenplay. In a joint statement, they said they’re “delighted” about the news.

We’ve known this character for 10 years so to be given the opportunity to take her from the pages of our beloved book and transform her into a walking, talking, caring (and judging, let’s be honest) girl in front of a camera is beyond our wildest dreams.

Element Pictures producer Rory Gilmartin added: “The huge success of this debut book is a testament to the strength of their writing – so funny and yet so full of heart.”

The book sees Aisling break up with her long-term boyfriend John after a holiday in Tenerife doesn’t end in an engagement.

The characters of Aisling and her friends and family have been beloved by members of a Facebook group for many years.