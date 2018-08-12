This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 12 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Out of your league? Study shows most online daters seek more desirable mates

The majority of people in the analysed dating networks contact other people who are 25% more desirable than themselves.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 12 Aug 2018, 7:00 AM
44 minutes ago 1,360 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4171295
Image: serdjophoto via Shutterstock
Image: serdjophoto via Shutterstock

THE NOTION THAT an attractive person is “out of your league” doesn’t often dissuade dating hopefuls online, and the majority of only daters seek partners who are more desirable than themselves, a new study has found.

The analysis, published in Science Advances, reveals that hierarchies of desirability – or “leagues” – emerge in anonymised data from online networks in four major US cities.

The majority of people in these dating networks contact other people who are 25% more desirable than themselves.

They also tend to tailor their messaging strategies, sending relatively longer messages to contacts who are further up the hierarchy.

“We have so many folk theories about how dating works that have not been scientifically tested,” lead author of the study Elizabeth Bruch, of the University of Michigan, said.

“Data from online dating gives us a window on the strategies that people use to find partners.”

Ratings

In order to rate users’ desirability, the researchers used a ranking algorithm based on the number of messages a person receives and the desirability of the senders.

“If you are contacted by people who are themselves desirable, then you are presumably more desirable yourself,” they said.

“Rather than relying on guesses about what people find attractive, this approach allows us to define desirability in terms of who is receiving the most attention and from whom,” co-author Mark Newman said.

The algorithm was applied to data from users of a data website in New York, Boston, Chicago and Seattle.

The study is the first large-scale analysis to focus on hierarchies of desirability in online dating.

Among other things, it reveals how people behave strategically during online courtship by altering the length and number of messages they send to individuals at different levels of desirability.

Because most users send the majority of their messages “up” the hierarchy – out of their league – a lot of messages go unanswered.

“I think a common complaint when people use online dating websites is they feel like they never get any replies,” Bruch said.

“This can be dispiriting. But even though the response rate is low, our analysis shows that 21% of people who engage in this aspirational behaviour do get replies from a mate who is out of their league, so perspective pays off.”

 

Bruch added that the study also shows that sending longer messages to more desirable prospects may not be particularly helpful, although it’s a common strategy.

Of the four cities examined, the notable exception was Seattle, where the researchers observed a payoff for writing longer messages. In other locations, longer messages didn’t appear to increase a person’s chances of receiving a reply.

Hitting the send button

The researchers looked at what prompts people to hit the “send” button if messages are the measure of desire.

When they compared desirability scores against other attributes, they found correlations between age, education level, and ethnicity.

For example, up to the age of 50, older men tended to have higher desirability scores than younger men, while women’s desirability scores tended to decline from ages 18 to 60.

Although the study affirms that many people make choices that align with popular stereotypes, Bruch stressed that this is not a rule that holds for all individuals.

“There can be a lot of heterogeneity in terms of who is desirable to whom. Our scores reflect the overall desirability rankings given online dating site users’ diverse preferences, sand there may be sub-markets in which people who would not necessarily score as high by our measures could still have an awesome and fulfilling dating life,” she said.

She also stressed that this is just the first, and perhaps shallowest, a phase of a relationship.

Previous dating research has shown that as people spend time together, their unique character traits become more important relative to other attributes.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Mary Lou McDonald: The idea of Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth needs to be discussed
53,848  151
2
Company behind Roundup weedkiller ordered to pay €254 million to gardener living with cancer
52,654  53
3
'This is probably jail time for life, huh?' - Airline employee steals passenger plane, crashes into island
46,304  16
Fora
1
Why the Shelbourne's new boss has learned to open champagne bottles with a golden sword
929  0
2
7 reasons why startups struggle to raise venture finance
92  0
3
'It could be a very public failure': The rollercoaster of equity crowdfunding for startups
41  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
62,220  55
2
French second division rugby player dies
50,062  26
3
Dominant Dublin set for All-Ireland four-in-a-row bid after semi-final victory over Galway
36,763  146
DailyEdge
1
We need to discuss Pierce Brosnan's singing in Mamma Mia 2
9,424  1
2
Niall Horan's Irish mate went viral after fans spotted him having the time of his LIFE at an LA gig
9,414  0
3
Beauty Q: Do you put concealer on before or after foundation?
7,146  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ reunite Cork grandparents with 27-year-old coin from their wedding
Gardaí reunite Cork grandparents with 27-year-old coin from their wedding
Driver caught doing 156kph in 80kph zone
Two men arrested over use of skimming device on ATM
DUBLIN
The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today
The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
'Living with your parents in your late 20s isn't not going to kill you but it’s uncomfortable, it’s stifling'
CALIFORNIA
Company behind Roundup weedkiller ordered to pay â¬254 million to gardener living with cancer
Company behind Roundup weedkiller ordered to pay €254 million to gardener living with cancer
The man suspected of sparking a huge wild fire in California is facing life in jail
Over 10k raised for Cork mother of six left homeless by California wildfires
TOURISM
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Louth
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Louth
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Longford
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Monaghan

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie