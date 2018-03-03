Open thread: What random acts of kindness did you see during the awful weather this week?

THE COUNTRY WENT into full lockdown mode this week, as the Beast from the East clashed with Storm Emma to bring us some of the most treacherous conditions in a generation.

As people were urged to stay indoors, many braved the conditions to get from place to place while others made efforts to check in on elderly neighbours as the fierce cold and blizzard conditions started to bite.

This writer saw a man fall on Dublin’s Dame Street on Wednesday afternoon, and the two passers-by closest to him helped the man up and made sure he was alright.

Another colleague was trying to rush across the road to catch what may have been the only bus for quite some time from Drumcondra that same morning, and a driver stopped to make sure she caught it before it departed.

Now, it’s your turn: What random acts of kindness did you see during the awful weather this week?

Let us know in the comments.