Irish designer Orla Kiely closes online and Kildare Village stores

Kiely attending a performance of Once in London.

Kiely attending a performance of Once in London.

IRISH DESIGNER ORLA Kiely has closed her online and retail business with immediate effect.

The designer was noted for her handbags and household merchandise, and had stores in Kildare Village and London.

Her designs had hit the headlines a number of times, such as when a dress she designed that was worn by Kate Middleton sold out minutes after the Duchess of Cambridge was seen wearing it.

A short statement on her website offered no immediate reason for the closure of the business.

It said: “Kiely Rowan plc, the retail and wholesale fashion business of Orla Kiely, has ceased trading as of Monday 17 September 2018. This means our retail stores in London and Kildare and our online business has closed.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Orla Kiely’s Home and Design licensing business will not be impacted, and its selection of accessories and homewares will continue to be sold through its distribution partners.

Kate Middleton wearing a Kiely-designed dress Source: Anwar Hussein/PA Images

Kiely’s products are available for sale in outlets such as Arnotts, Littlewoods and Kilkenny.

Last year, an exhibition dedicated to Kiely in the London Fashion and Textile Museum described her as “one of the UK and Ireland’s most successful designers”.

“Her stylized graphic patterns are innovative, influential and instantly recognisable,” it said.

Models showcasing Kiely designs at New York Fashion Week in 2016 Source: SIPA USA/PA Images