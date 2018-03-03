Inside the Irish animation studio that could be in line for an Oscar

[embed id="embed_2"]

AN IRISH ANIMATION studio could be in line for an Oscar this year.

Cartoon Saloon has been nominated in the Best Animated Film category for The Breadwinner, which tells the story of a young girl named Parvana during the years of Tailban rule in Afghanistan.

This is the Kilkenny-based studio’s third nomination following nods for The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea.

Paul Young, co-founder of Cartoon Salon, says “getting nominated really is the win for us in many ways”.

When you’re an independent film it’s all about awareness – you want the 6,000 members of the academy to actually see your film.

Based on the book by Deborah Ellis, Paul said they knew it would be their next film when it was bought to them.

“It was the kind of story you felt you’d get up out of bed in the morning to make,” he says.

The Breadwinner screens in Irish cinemas May 25.