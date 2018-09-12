This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Men in balaclavas criticised during eviction of activists at occupied Dublin property

A group of men wearing balaclavas arrived at the property the property at 34 North Frederick Street to remove the activists yesterday evening.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 12 Sep 2018, 9:35 AM
49 minutes ago 7,911 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4231211
Gardaí and a group of men wearing balaclavas outside 34 North Frederick Street yesterday.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

THE ACTIONS OF gardaí and a group of men wearing balaclavas have been described as “a heavy-handed overreaction” after housing activists were removed from a vacant house last night on North Frederick Street in Dublin resulting in the arrest of five people.

The Take Back the City (TBTC) group has criticised the men wearing balaclavas for not wearing identification during the eviction and the gardaí for backing them up.

The men arrived at the property in Dublin city centre just before 7pm last night to remove the activists, who had been defying a court order to remain in the building.

Justice Michael Quinn granted Patricia Ní Greil, the owner of 34 North Frederick Street, Dublin 1, injunctions requiring persons unknown to vacate and cease trespassing and get out of the four-storey building on 28 August.

A spokesperson for TBTC said that a van without a registration plate at its front and a UK registration number at its rear pulled up outside 34 North Frederick Street with 15 to 20 men. 

“None of these men were wearing any identification to indicate the name of their employer, in direct contravention of the Private Security (Identity Badge) Regulations 2009,” the spokesperson said.

According to section 30 of the Private Security Services Act, licensed individuals are obliged by law to wear an identity badge at all times while providing a security service. 

Shortly after the arrival of the men, three members of An Garda Siochána attended the scene. As a crowd gathered outside the building to protest the eviction, members of the garda public order unit were dispatched to the scene.

The activist group has said that physical force was used against a number of attendees while five activists were arrested.  

Commenting on the arrest of the five protestors, Green Party Justice spokesperson, Roderic O’Gorman said that it was alarming to see that a protest seeking to highlight the serious housing crisis in the city was policed in this manner.

It is unsettling to see gardaí policing a protest in balaclavas.

“It sets out a highly confrontational tone and is the exact opposite of the openness and transparency in policing that we should expect from An Garda Síochána. The gardaí must examine the tactics that have been employed here”, O’Gorman said.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire Sinn Féin justice spokesperson said that the accounts of the incident that he has heard gave “an impression of a heavy-handed overreaction to a peaceful housing occupation”.

“I have received reports of private security arriving in unmarked cars and also reports of protestors being threatened with pepper spray. I have also received reports of an injured protester.

If these accounts prove to be correct, then this constitutes an absolutely disproportionate response.

Commenting on yesterday’s eviction a garda spokesperson said that the only role of the gardaí was to prevent a breach of the peace. 

“The eviction itself was peaceful. However, a large crowd gathered on the street and five people, one woman and four men, were subsequently arrested for public order offences and assaults on garda members,” the spokesperson said in a statement. 

Following the eviction, the property was boarded up while 100 activists subsequently stood outside the building to chant in protest at the eviction, before marching down O’Connell Street towards Store Street Garda Station.

The crowd chanted anti-government and anti-Fianna Fáil slogans while also demanding for the release of the activists held inside. A number of them were released following the group’s arrival at Store Street Garda Station.

Two activists have been charged and are to appear in court on 2 October.

Adult cautions were issued to two of the other activists while the last one was released without charge.

A rally is due to take place later today with details to be announced on the TBTC Facebook page.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

With additional reporting by Sean Murray and Stephen McDermott. 

