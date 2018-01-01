  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 2 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump: 'Pakistan has given nothing but lies and deceit in return for billions in funding'

He said Pakistan thinks of US leaders as ‘fools’.

By AFP Monday 1 Jan 2018, 5:29 PM
12 hours ago 14,994 Views 89 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3776416

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump used his first tweet of 2018 to lash out at Pakistan, threatening to cut off aid over what he said were its “lies and deceit” in offering “safe haven to terrorists”.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump said as the new year kicked off.

“They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was seriously weighing whether to withhold $255 million (€212.5m) in already delayed aid to Islamabad over its failure to crack down more effectively on terror groups in Pakistan.

shutterstock_672519364 File photo of Islamabad Source: Shutterstock/Shahid Khan

US-Pakistani ties, long contentious, have taken a nosedive under Trump, who in August declared that “Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence and terror.”

Last month, Trump had already hinted that he may cut off the aid.

“We make massive payments every year to Pakistan. They have to help,” he said in unveiling his national security strategy.

‘Pakistan on notice’

And in late December, Vice President Mike Pence told American troops during a visit to Afghanistan, “President Trump has put Pakistan on notice”.

The comments were an extension of repeated US warnings that Pakistan must stop offering cross-border havens to Taliban factions operating in Afghanistan as well as armed jihadist groups fighting US troops and their Afghan allies.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif responded to Trump’s tweet Monday, telling Geo television in an Urdu-language interview:

The United States should hold its own people accountable for its failures in Afghanistan.

He said all funds from the US had been “properly audited” and that “services (were) rendered”.

Islamabad has repeatedly denied the accusations of turning a blind eye to militancy, lambasting the United States for ignoring the thousands who have been killed on its soil and the billions spent fighting extremists.

Lisa Curtis, who is the South and Central Asia director on Trump’s National Security Council, wrote in an article published in February that the “activities and operations of diverse terror groups on and from Pakistani soil, and the government’s failure to rein them in, threaten vital US national security interests in the region”:

To accomplish US counterterrorism objectives in the region and to reverse extremist trends in Pakistani society, Pakistani authorities –- specifically the country’s military leaders, who control its foreign and security policies –- need to take a comprehensive approach to shutting down all Islamist militant groups that operate from Pakistani territory, not just those that attack the Pakistani state.

Trump first signaled that the US was reassessing its fractious relations with Pakistan in August, when he accused Islamabad of harboring “agents of chaos”.

The remarks triggered a series of high-level diplomatic meetings in the US and Pakistan, but Islamabad has given few signs of concessions.

After the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in the United States, Washington forged a strategic alliance with Islamabad to help in its fight against terrorists. But US leaders have often complained that Pakistan, which once supported the Taliban, has done too little to help.

- © AFP, 2018

Read: Death toll rises in Iran unrest as protesters ‘attempt to take over police stations and military bases’ >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (89)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Every single car in 1,600-capacity Liverpool car park destroyed in New Year's Eve blaze
58,111  49
2
Poll: How would you vote if a general election was held today?
44,587  269
3
Prominent British CEO and family killed in Australian seaplane crash
43,670  10
Fora
1
These are the top Irish companies to watch in 2018
1,780  0
The42
1
'Any shows where I'm the main event, RTÉ can - and will - have them, no matter what'
45,444  11
2
As It Happened: Leinster v Connacht, Pro14
35,353  41
3
As it happened: Everton v Man United, Premier League
35,325  29
DailyEdge.ie
1
Viewers were fairly disappointed with Dublin's NYE countdown on RTÉ last night
45,509  9
2
A Dublin hotel are going extremely viral for the ridiculous guest directory they leave in their rooms
38,925  4
3
What to watch on TV tonight: New Year's Day
8,260  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Male (29) charged in connection to the murder of a man in Limerick
Male (29) charged in connection to the murder of a man in Limerick
Gardaí appeal to drivers who may have dash cam footage of fatal stabbing in Cavan
Gardaí investigate incident in which hunt dogs allegedly killed fox in front garden
DUBLIN
The story of Alice Clifford, a Dublin mother who went missing from a hospital 38 years ago
The story of Alice Clifford, a Dublin mother who went missing from a hospital 38 years ago
Gardaí investigate after taxi driver has phone stolen by two men with 'fake' gun
PICTURES: Dublin was lit up last night as the city rang in the New Year
STABBING
Man (23) charged with assault causing harm following Clare stabbing
Man (23) charged with assault causing harm following Clare stabbing
Two men arrested after man stabbed in Clare yesterday evening
Gardaí start murder probe as victim of fatal Limerick stabbing named locally as Willie Lynch (35)
OPINION
'If you want something different out of life in 2018, try something new'
'If you want something different out of life in 2018, try something new'
'1918 was a year of monumental importance that had plenty in common with 2018 Ireland'
'Therapy and personal training taught me that it's impossible to run away from self-loathing'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie