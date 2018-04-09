  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 9 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Father sentenced to a month in jail after son missed at least 243 days of school in three years

The man’s wife was also fined.

By Tom Tuite Monday 9 Apr 2018, 4:51 PM
22 minutes ago 2,578 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3948735

A FATHER HAS been given a one-month jail sentence and his wife was fined €1,000 today after a judge heard their child missed at least 243 days of primary school over three years.

The married couple from Dublin were prosecuted by the Child and Family Agency following concerns about the high number of days of school missed by their son whose age was not stated during the proceedings at Dublin District Court.

They failed to attend the proceedings on several dates and were aware of the case.

Sentencing in their absence, Judge John Brennan said today that the couple, now living in the UK, had failed to deal with the issue and there had been nothing to stop them from attending their case.

The court also heard the father had previous convictions for deception offences. A medical report, allegedly in the mother’s maiden name, claimed she previously had an illness and another report referred to her husband’s psychological issues.

There had been 10 hearing dates since the prosecution commenced in January 2018 but the couple attend just three of them.

Their previous hearing was in February. The father phoned an education and welfare officer that morning to tell him they could not come to court because he had a “bad back”.

Absences

The officer had then told the court their son missed 72 out of 182 days in the 2014 – 2015 school year, 65 out of 182 days during the 2015 – 2016 year and 106 days in the 2016 – 2017 school year. Only about 20 days could be accounted for, the court was told.

They faced charges of breaking the Education (Welfare) Act for not complying with an official warning to ensure her child went to school.

The boy had been attending a school in Dublin. Under the Act, the minimum school leaving age is 16 years, or the completion of three years of post-primary education.

The case had been adjourned until today to give the mother and father an opportunity to turn up to court.

Education and welfare officer Eamon Regan said it was his belief the parents were not doing enough to ensure their child went to school. He had attempted to serve school attendances notices in person but there as no answer when he called to their home. There was also no answer on a previous occasion when he attempted to talk to them about the issue.

Afterwards he served the notices by ordinary post, he said. It had been hoped the threat of legal action would improve their son’s attendance at school, the court was told.

He said the couple moved to the UK without notifying the school. When he managed to speak to the boy’s father, the man claimed his son had been enrolled in a named school in England. However, when contacted that school never heard of the boy.

Authorities in the UK were alerted and have made contact with the parents who are now seeking to home-school the child there, the court was told.

Judge Brennan was satisfied that prior to the commencement of legal proceedings school attendance notices had been served and they were aware of the court case.

He said the couple had shown contempt for the court by not turning up to the hearing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I couldn’t escape': Trad musician Noel Hill speaks of violent assault that changed his life
58,678  48
2
'And the other fella fiddles with kids. They’re the kind of f*****g headbangers I’m dealing with'
56,570  0
3
Security called after people refuse to leave Dublin driving licence centre without getting an appointment
51,107  96
Fora
1
One of Ireland's biggest builders plans to overhaul Athlone's rundown Texas Shopping Centre
4,654  0
2
Billion-euro Dublin company Keywords is buying up firms that make music for video games
133  0
The42
1
As it happened: The Masters, final round
81,531  45
2
'Liam Brady ran across to me and said ‘Paddy, your Panathinaikos players are f***ing mad!''
31,626  15
3
0-15 for Kilkenny's Reid, 2-12 for Tipperary's Forde and another league title for Brian Cody
28,372  43
DailyEdge.ie
1
Zayn Malik has pulled the classic Taylor Swift move, and Instagram is absolutely weak
28,085  0
2
12 very grim properties available to rent in Dublin this April
8,395  2
3
17 tweets you can relate to if you're from Kildare
5,592  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Garda injured in collision after car fails to stop at checkpoint in Dublin city
Garda injured in collision after car fails to stop at checkpoint in Dublin city
Gardaí investigate after man in his 20s killed in motorcycle crash
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man in his 40s struck and killed by car on motorway in Kildare
DUBLIN
Men charged with robbery after gardaÃ­ spot them jumping into a car outside Dublin shop
Men charged with robbery after gardaí spot them jumping into a car outside Dublin shop
Dublin's Lord Mayor defends placing massive 'Up the Dubs' banner on Ha'penny Bridge
Where does the sale of the Sean McDermott St Magdalene Laundry stand?
PSNI
Man charged after pregnant woman is smashed over head with bottle during burglary
Man charged after pregnant woman is smashed over head with bottle during burglary
Parties unite to condemn 'thugs' who set a Sinn Féin councillor's car on fire in Derry
Pregnant woman has bottle smashed across her head by burglar in Co Down

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie