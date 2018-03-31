  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 31 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

70,000 passport applications outstanding - and staff numbers have almost doubled to handle backlog

Last year saw a record-breaking number of passport applications.

By Sean Murray Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 9:45 AM
43 minutes ago 3,483 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3928697
Image: Mark G E/Shutterstock
Image: Mark G E/Shutterstock

AN ADDITIONAL 220 people have been appointed to process passport applications as the office currently deals with a backlog of 70,000 applications.

The Passport Service already has 342 full-time equivalent staff working there, but has recruited the additional numbers due to “seasonal demands and application increases” according to Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

Last year saw a record-breaking 779,000 passports issued, with 20% of these issued to Irish citizens in Northern Ireland and Britain.

In response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil’s John Brassil, Coveney said that the target turnaround time for passport applications made online is 10 working days but that the majority are completed within five working days.

Coveney said: “In recent weeks we had higher than average turnaround times for some categories of application owing to high application volumes and disruption caused by adverse weather conditions and the subsequent closure of the Dublin and Cork passport offices for two days.”

During Leaders’ Questions earlier in the month, the Tánaiste also said that teams worked over the bank holiday “to try to catch up and get back to the turnaround times” it had achieved earlier in the year.

Coveney also defended the office’s record on turnaround times, with Fianna Fáil’s Darragh O’Brien claiming that “delays in the turnaround times are now the norm”.

He said that his department was continuously monitoring turnaround times, and had recruited additional staff to reduce the backlog.

2017-stats-1 The amount of passport applications continued to rise last year. Source: DFA

“In order to respond to seasonal demands and application increases, the Passport Service received sanction for 220 temporary clerical officers to be appointed to the passport offices in Dublin and Cork this year,” the Minister said.

He said the vast majority are already in place with the remaining set to be fully trained by the beginning of April.

Coveney added that the approach of the department has been to try to improve service as well as hire more staff to “minimise the impact high application volumes have on turnaround times”.

Already this year, there have been 21,022 passport applications made from Northern Ireland and 21,873 from mainland Britain.

Read: ‘I felt totally lost’: Department in u-turn over decision to deny Venezuelan man a Public Services Card

Read: More people now want Irish passports in Britain than the North

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Paddy Jackson intends to sue Senator over tweet sent after jury verdict
71,259  0
2
Travellers to the US to be asked for their social media history
65,219  94
3
‘No justification for this’ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
51,008  161
Fora
1
'Minutes after an interview with Ian Dempsey, the supplier said my Christmas order was delayed'
1,349  0
2
Cuisine de France's maker overturned a payout for a worker accused of showing up drunk
480  0
3
The 'Beast from the East' gave Irish grocers a €10m sales boost
172  0
The42
1
'The opportunity came out of nowhere': From the AIL to the Champions Cup 1/4 finals (and back again)
24,397  9
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
23,915  7
3
Jack's the lad for Munster as Van Graan names side to tackle Toulon
23,494  34
DailyEdge.ie
1
So, apparently Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Kardashian have been dating
67,584  0
2
You need to watch Holly and Phillip relive their very first appearances on This Morning
22,791  0
3
Pick a Netflix show you loved, and we'll give you a new one to binge over Easter
7,835  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRASH
17 dead as overcrowded bus carrying migrants crashes in Turkey
17 dead as overcrowded bus carrying migrants crashes in Turkey
12-car collision in Galway among several crashes around country as hailstorms hit
Woman in serious condition after crash involving school bus with at least 20 children on board
US
Travellers to the US to be asked for their social media history
Travellers to the US to be asked for their social media history
UK and US soldiers killed in Syria bomb blast
California judge rules that coffee needs to be sold with cancer warning
BELFAST
Investigation under way after juror in rugby rape trial made comments online
Investigation under way after juror in rugby rape trial made comments online
Paddy Jackson intends to sue Senator over tweet sent after jury verdict
Explainer: What is the Good Friday Agreement?
DRUGS
PSNI and gardaÃ­ seize what could be Northern Irelandâs largest ever haul of cannabis
PSNI and gardaí seize what could be Northern Ireland’s largest ever haul of cannabis
€1.6 million in drugs and cash seized in Carlow
Gardaí issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie