  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish author Paul Lynch shortlisted for prestigious Walter Scott Prize

The £25,000 prize is considered one of the world’s most acclaimed literary prizes.

By Sinead Baker Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 1:57 PM
1 hour ago 825 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3962425
Lynch's novel, Grace, was shortlisted for the prestigious prize alongside five other works.
Image: Walter Scott Prize for historical fiction
Lynch's novel, Grace, was shortlisted for the prestigious prize alongside five other works.
Lynch's novel, Grace, was shortlisted for the prestigious prize alongside five other works.
Image: Walter Scott Prize for historical fiction

Updated 2.18pm

IRISH NOVELIST PAUL Lynch is one of six authors shortlisted for the £25,000 Walter Scott Prize for historical fiction.

Lynch is shortlisted for his latest and critically acclaimed book, Grace, alongside five other authors: Jennifer Egan, Jane Harris, Paul Lynch, Patrick McGrath, Rachel Malik and Benjamin Myers.

Dublin-based author Lynch told TheJournal.ie that he considers himself “very lucky to be on an international shortlist that began with 150 or so books in competition”.

Grace, published last year, tells the story of a young girl travelling across 19th-century Ireland on the eve of the Famine.

“I wanted to write an epic coming-of-age novel about a 14-year-old girl who is feisty, cunning but very naive,” said Lynch. “The book tells of her adventures, but it is also a serious look into what it means to be a human being during such extraordinary times.”

He added:

How does one write about the Irish famine and make it new? I think there is still, very deep within the Irish pysche, feelings of shame and anger about that period that makes us look away. It was for this reason that I wanted to write about it, to really explore what it did to us as a nation. What does it mean to survive an event like this? To carry the guilt of being a survivor? Ultimately the book had to become a tale of spiritual regeneration born from our darkest hour.

The prize’s judges praised it as a work of “great lyricism”.

They wrote: “Its beautiful prose is put to devastating effect in his vivid story of the Irish potato famine which killed at least a million people. From the opening page we travel with fourteen year old Grace as she is sent out from Donegal, seemingly banished by her mother, but actually in a desperate attempt to save her life.
It haunted the judges long after the final line.

This adds to the critical praise received by the text. In its review, the New York Times Book Review said that the novel “raises timeless questions” while the Washington Post described it as “a moving work of lyrical and at times hallucinatory beauty”.

FRANCE-IRELAND-LITERATURE-LYNCH Irish author Paul Lynch, whose novel Grace has been shortlisted for the Walter Scott Prize. Source: AFP/Getty Images

The book was listed on the best books of 2017 lists at the Guardian, Irish Irish Independent, Kirkus and Esquire, and was listed as an editor’s choice by the New York Times Book Review and a staff pick by the Paris Book Review.

It has also been shortlisted for the KerryGroup Irish Book of the Year.

Lynch told TheJournal.ie today that the spotlight of an awards shortlist can be invaluable in surfacing literary fiction to a wider audience.

He said: “Literary fiction always has a hard time of it and we are living in an age of increased verticality — wherever you go, the public is met with the same handful of superstar authors the year round. Awards are great because they help reveal to the public the full width and quality of what is out there in literary publishing.”

Born in Limerick in 1977, Lynch grew up in Co Donegal and now lives in Dublin. He previously served as the chief film critic of the now-shut Sunday Tribune.

His debut novel, Red Sky in Morning, was published to critical acclaim in 2013, and was a finalist for France’s Prix du Meilleur Livre Étranger (Best Foreign Book Prize) and was an Amazon.com Book of the Month and was featured on NPR’s All Things Considered in the US.

Prestigious

With its prize money of £25,000, the Walter Scott Prize for historical fiction is one of the most prestigious literary prizes in the world. It honours Walter Scott, considered the founding father of the historical novel.

The 2017 award was won by Irish playwright, novelist and poet Sebastian Barry.

ARTS Booker Sebastian Barry won the award last year. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Each author shortlisted receives £1,000.

The judges said said that this year’s shortlist “encompasses the rural and the urban, the exotic and the everyday, the epic and the intimate”.

The narrative drive in each of our shortlisted books is compelling, and on the pages are universal truths with which we can identify.

A record number of applicants for this year’s Walter Scott Prize were recorded this year, with applicants up 40% on last year, according to organisers.

The winner will be announced at the Baillie Gifford Borders Book Festival in Melrose, Scotland, on 16 June. The four-day festival attracted over 31,000 visitors in 2017.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Baker
sinead.baker@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
The rainfall warning from earlier has been extended to 7 more counties
70,349  39
2
'We called him the King': Tributes as country singer Big Tom McBride dies aged 81
53,978  40
3
'I'm truly sorry': Ant McPartlin apologises for drink-driving crash
45,920  37
Fora
1
Services giant Noonan has branded a 32c pay hike for workers as 'out of kilter'
714  0
2
Poll: Do you think Airbnb listings should be licensed in Ireland?
443  0
3
One of Ireland’s biggest building materials suppliers is being sold for over €500m
56  0
The42
1
Top 14 club Clermont distance themselves from signing Paddy Jackson
66,982  0
2
Israel Folau offered to quit but stands by homosexuality comments
52,746  126
3
'It had nothing to do with feeling English or Irish, it was a personal thing between me and my family'
40,158  53
DailyEdge
1
There's some serious drama kicking off over the queue outside Harry Styles' Dublin gig
15,658  0
2
11 of the sarkiest Twitter responses to the announcement of Khloé Kardashian's baby's name
6,205  0
3
Just 14 tweets that prove Hozier has the most wholesome Twitter account
5,920  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Russian ambassador to Ireland: 'As far as we can see, there was no attack in Syria'
Russian ambassador to Ireland: 'As far as we can see, there was no attack in Syria'
Pro14 expansion to US put on long finger as South Africa link strengthened
7 killed and 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
COURTS
Denis O'Brien application to have costs awarded against Red Flag and Declan Ganley delayed
Denis O'Brien application to have costs awarded against Red Flag and Declan Ganley delayed
Cork pensioner who persistently raped teenage step-daughter appeals 12-year sentence
Dublin man to have conviction quashed after spending 11 months in prison for a crime he didn't commit
GARDAí
Six arrested as gardaÃ­ seize â¬250k in cash in international money laundering operation
Six arrested as gardaí seize €250k in cash in international money laundering operation
Investigation launched after man stabbed in back outside Cork pub in early hours
Man arrested over hit-and-run that left teenager in critical condition
CORK
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
14-year-old girl missing from Cork found safe
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie