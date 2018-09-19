The National Ploughing Championships has been cancelled for today due to Storm Ali

ORGANISERS OF THE National Ploughing Championships have cancelled day two of the event due to the safety risks posed by Storm Ali.

Organisers confirmed the news following a morning of uncertainty saying that it was “completely out of their hands”.

‘Day three’ of the event, taking place at Screggan in Co Offaly, is expected to go ahead tomorrow with tickets issued for today valid for tomorrow.

The opening of today’s event had been delayed due to the severe weather, with organisers earlier anticipating a start time of 12pm.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, Chief Executive AnnMarie McHugh said that public safety is their priority but that they are “considering” opening on Friday after today’s closure.

The event was due to conclude tomorrow.