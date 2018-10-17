'Appalling' and 'reckless': Presidential candidates attack Casey's comments on travellers

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has described the comments from his election rival Peter Casey about travellers as “appalling”, while candidate Gavin Duffy has said his comments are “reckless and inflammatory”.

Senator Joan Freeman, meanwhile, said Casey’s statements show he is “out of touch with Ireland” while Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada accused Casey of “lazy, racist stereotyping”.

Casey had said to the Irish Independent’s Floating Voter podcast that travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority because they are “basically people camping in someone else’s land”, and that travellers are “not paying their fair share of taxes in society”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Higgins said it had been a “very important step” to recognise traveller ethnicity and that community experiences “so many inequalities” compared to the general population.

He said: “The average lifespan is 10 years less than average. I have spoken to young male travellers whose suicide rate is six times that of the average population.

Recognising the ethnic status of travellers was a wonderful opportunity to begin looking at all of the issues of inclusion… all of this important.

In a statement this morning, Duffy also criticised Casey’s comments, said he was “deeply concerned”, and asked him to withdraw them.

“I think his comments are reckless and inflammatory and have no place in a campaign for election of First Citizen,” he said. “They reach back into another era which I believed we, as a society and a community, have put well behind us.”

Freeman said that she had met various members and representatives of the traveller community as part of her work.

She said: “Comments like these from Peter Casey are hugely disrespectful, hurtful and frankly show how out of touch he is with this country.”

Ní Riada said in a statement that travellers have been used as a “handy scapegoat” when discussing social problems and that for anyone seeking public office to make these comments were “unacceptable”.

Last year, then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny took the “historic” step of recognising traveller ethnicity in the Dáil. Kenny described it as a “proud day for Ireland”.