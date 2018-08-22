This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 22 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

This new exhibition showcases the potential of vacant buildings in tackling the housing crisis

A total of 183,312 houses and apartments were found to be vacant in the 2016 Census.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 22 Aug 2018, 3:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,430 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4195081

Drogheda, Co Louth Peter McVerry Trust plans to reuse the upper floors of this building in Drogheda, Co Louth to create 11 apartments. Source: Graham Seely via Peter McVerry Trust

THE PETER MCVERRY Trust has launched a photo exhibition showcasing vacant buildings and how Ireland’s built heritage can be reused.

The collection of photographs by Dublin photographer and filmmaker Graham Seely looks at the issue of empty buildings and how they can help tackle Ireland’s housing crisis.

The exhibition features photographs of interiors of empty buildings on Dublin’s inner city, Co Kildare, Co Limerick, Co Louth and Co Westmeath.

Townsend Street, Dublin 2 This property on Townsend Street, Dublin has been vacant since 2011, but Peter McVerry Trust's work to reuse the building will commence this year and provide 18 apartments. Source: Graham Seely via Peter McVerry Trust

A total of 183,312 houses and apartments were found to be vacant in the 2016 Census.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie earlier this month, Dublin City Council confirmed that it has approximately 590 vacant properties in its possession.

It said that 343 are currently being refurbished by contractors, 150 are waiting to be assigned a contractor, 30 are being refurbished by direct labour and 66 are ready to be let.

St. Agatha's Court Originally built in the 1950s, this building at St Agatha's Court, Dublin was reused and reopened in June 2017 by Peter McVerry Trust. It now provides 11 units of social housing. Source: Graham Seely via Peter McVerry Trust

The exhibition showcases regeneration works being undertaken by the Peter McVerry Trust to counter the housing and homeless crisis in Ireland.

The charity said that it has so far created 60 homes through the refurbishment of empty buildings since 2014.

It added that it is currently engaging with property owners, as well as various local authorities, on plans to bring about 80 homes through the regeneration of empty properties.

Sherrard Street, Dublin 1 A number of properties on Sherrard Street Upper, Dublin have been gifted by the Jesuit Community of Ireland to Peter McVerry Trust. They will be converted back to their original residential use to provide 12-16 social housing units. Source: Graham Seely via Peter McVerry Trust

Francis Doherty, head of communications at the Peter McVerry Trust, told TheJournal.ie that the idea for the exhibition began after photographer Graham Seely took a photo of one vacant property in Dublin.

“It sort of started with one photo and it was something that we wouldn’t have been able to use in an annual report or social media, so we said maybe there’s something here that we could explore to give people an idea of the conditions of buildings as we find them,” he said.

It will demonstrate just how bad some buildings are that can be brought back into use. It will give us a platform to get a discussion going around why [we aren't] doing more around empty buildings.

“What we’re trying to get across is that we know there are a lot of empty properties but what’s the solution to this? There has to be a solution to the empty buildings question for there to be a solution to the housing crisis,” Francis Doherty, head of communications at the Peter McVerry Trust told TheJournal.ie. 

Looking at the number of vacant properties in the possession of local authorities, Doherty added: “There’s a huge sense of frustration that there are vacant, boarded up council houses.

“Local authorities need to be more proactive and it’s really about changing the culture to being somewhat passive to being more interventionalist in the housing system.”

Walking tours of empty buildings in Dublin’s city centre are taking place every day at 1pm, starting at the Irish Architecture Foundation on 15 Bachelor’s Walk, Dublin 1, until this Friday.

St Agatha's Court 2 This photo was taken outside an empty building at St Agatha's Court, Dublin. Source: Graham Seely via Peter McVerry Trust

Speaking about those who participate in the walking tour, Doherty said: “I think they’ll be shocked at just how bad some of the properties are that we’re bringing back into use.

“There are really interesting insights into the living conditions of people who were the last occupants of the buildings.”

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show that 9,872 people were in emergency accommodation during the week of 18-24 June, an increase of 26 people compared with the previous month.

The figure includes 6,048 adults and 3,824 children.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I don't deserve to be scorned': Danny Healy-Rae hits back over image of him asleep at All Ireland final
    90,740  97
    2
    		The Lidl looted during the snow has suffered a large robbery weeks before grand reopening
    67,700  0
    3
    		Woman awarded €8,000 after being sacked for not being pushy enough with customers
    51,741  43
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland is getting its first direct flights to Dallas
    1,646  0
    2
    		These counties have seen the biggest decline in pubs over a decade
    502  0
    3
    		'The best advice? You can't keep both feet on the ground and kick ass at the same time'
    349  0
    The42
    1
    		Tributes paid after former Clare senior footballer passes away after illness
    40,534  10
    2
    		Tottenham star bidding to avoid military service with gold at Asian Games
    34,772  19
    3
    		'I wasn't lifting any weights': Beirne refreshed in Limerick after exhausting year
    27,822  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher has been crowned the Rose of Tralee 2018
    63,739  88
    2
    		Britney Spears was spotted doing a bit of shopping in the Swords Pavilions today
    27,168  0
    3
    		Kendall Jenner has mightily pissed off her fellow models for an entitled comment she made
    9,008  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HIGH COURT
    High Court dismisses case to prevent Drew Harris becoming next Garda Commissioner
    High Court dismisses case to prevent Drew Harris becoming next Garda Commissioner
    Civil servant fighting compulsory retirement at 65 takes case to the High Court
    Judge to decide tomorrow if challenge to new Garda Commissioner's appointment will go ahead
    GARDAí
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Brothers hospitalised following suspected feud between neighbours in south Dublin
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    DUBLIN
    Three days out from visit, Pope Francis confirmed for parade through Dublin city centre
    Three days out from visit, Pope Francis confirmed for parade through Dublin city centre
    Measles transmitted in Dublin houses with 'poor vaccine uptake'
    Diversions, alternate stops and no real-time info: Buses set for disruption during papal visit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie