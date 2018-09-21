This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 September, 2018
Rescuers frantically dig for survivors as death toll rises after landslide in the Philippines

The country is still reeling from Typhoon Mangkhut, with 29 confirmed dead from the landslide.

By AFP Friday 21 Sep 2018, 2:33 PM
1 hour ago 6,605 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4248222
Relatives watch as rescuers dig through the rubble
Image: Bullit Marquez/PA Images
Image: Bullit Marquez/PA Images

THE DEATH TOLL from a landslide in the central Philippines has risen to 29, police said today, as rescuers frantically dug for survivors of the latest tragedy in the storm-hit nation.

Dozens were still missing as authorities probed whether a nearby rock quarry could have played a role in the massive hillside collapse yesterday that hit rural communities in Naga on the tourist island of Cebu.

The rescue effort came as the nation was still reeling from Typhoon Mangkhut, whose toll hit 95 dead on Thursday, mostly from a massive landslide in the country’s mountainous north.

Rescuers on Cebu have pulled 29 corpses from the debris, the Philippine National Police said, as people living in homes spared from the landslide were evacuated as a precaution.

Philippines Landslides Source: Bullit Marquez/PA Images

Hundreds of police, firemen, and specialists using heavy equipment were looking for about 50 people, provincial disaster office spokesman Julius Regner told AFP.

Authorities are not sure whether the limestone quarry near the slide-hit area contributed to the disaster, but they have ordered a temporary 15-day halt to quarry operations around the country as a precaution.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu told a press conference the government will conduct a national review “to determine the safety of quarry operation areas, most especially the surrounding communities”.

The Philippines has a poor record of regulating mining, with tunnel collapses and landslides regularly killing people in other areas in recent years.

Philippines Landslide Evelyn Wigan, left, wipes a tear as she waits for news of missing relatives Source: Aaron Favila/PA Images

Cebu was not directly hit by Mangkhut, the world’s strongest typhoon this year, but has been pounded by heavy monsoon rain for days, making the slopes dangerously loose.

The efforts in Cebu came as searchers in the Philippines’ north continued to work to recover the corpses of a suspected dozens of people buried in a landslide unleashed last Saturday by Typhoon Mangkhut.

However, rescue work in the mining community of Itogon was slowed yesterday when most of the crews were evacuated over concerns that the surrounding hillsides could also collapse.

Small-scale miners and their families were buried after their homes were hit by one of the dozens of landslides unleashed as the storm hit the Cordillera mountain range.

Most of the 95 people killed by Mangkhut died in landslides in the gold-mining region that includes Itogon.

Mangkhut also dumped torrential rains on the key agricultural areas of the Philippines’ main northern island of Luzon, causing crop losses that will likely total more than $250 million.

AFP

