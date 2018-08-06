This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 6 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Phoenix Park gates being 'restored and conserved' ahead of the Pope's visit

The gates have been taken down.

By Paul Hosford Monday 6 Aug 2018, 9:00 AM
1 hour ago 6,425 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4163771
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

GATES AT THE Phoenix Park have been taken down for restoration ahead of the Pope’s visit.

Drivers in the park have in recent days noticed that the wrought iron gates have been taken down, replaced with steel security gates.

The Office of Public Works (OPW), which is tasked with the running of the park, says that the gates have been taken down to carry out restoration works.

A statement said:

“The OPW is taking the opportunity to restore and conserve a number of the entrances to the Phoenix Park as part of the preparatory works for the visit of Pope Francis for the World Meeting of Families 2018. These conservation works which have been agreed with Dublin City Council are being supervised by OPW conservation architects and are part of the measures being undertaken for the health and safety of the hundreds of thousands of people from across Ireland and abroad attending the closing Mass in the Park.

“In order to allow the temporary removal, conservation and restoration of the gate entrances and the carrying out of associated infrastructural works, road closures at entrances to the Park will apply.

“The temporary road closures have been designed to minimise as far as possible disruption to traffic and pedestrian access to the Park. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause during this period and appreciate the cooperation of the public as we carry out this necessary restoration and conservation work.”

The Papal Cross car park has been closed to vehicles and pedestrians until after the Pope’s mass on 26 August.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Please just make it stop!': Simon Harris hits back at Bishop over contraception comments
96,979  208
2
Boss who told woman being sick was 'no problem' and fired her a week later ordered to pay her €10,000
48,823  48
3
'I was kidnapped by Islamic State, sold into slavery and endured rape, torture and humiliation'
36,903  14
Fora
1
A bus driver shortage has forced Aircoach to take matters into its own hands
866  0
2
It's vital that small businesses look after staff health - here's how to do it
217  0
3
'People now know what it is': Why blockchain is less of a 'hard sell' for this Big Four firm
217  0
The42
1
As it happened: Ireland v Netherlands, Women's Hockey World Cup final
136,147  54
2
As It Happened: Galway v Clare, All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay
89,656  39
3
As it happened: Donegal v Tyrone, Dublin v Roscommon, All-Ireland SFC Super 8s
69,257  15
DailyEdge
1
Khloe Kardashian's baby True has been spotted wearing an Irish brand on Instagram
7,855  0
2
Apparently, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are never getting married
6,135  0
3
Blake Lively dressed up as Baby Spice for a Spice Girls concert and got mistaken for the woman herself
5,628  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
YOUR SAY
Poll: Do you leave lights on at home when you go on holidays?
Poll: Do you leave lights on at home when you go on holidays?
Poll: Do you check your work emails out-of-hours?
Poll: Should people who refuse to fold up buggies for wheelchair users on buses be fined?
POLL
Poll: Are you afraid of another economic collapse?
Poll: Are you afraid of another economic collapse?
Poll: Are the strike days making you wary of booking Ryanair flights?
Poll: Do you think grandparents should get cash for helping out with childcare?
TOURISM
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Clare
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cavan
OPINION
'If Drake can't shift a bulk of physical albums, what hope have Irish musicians?'
'If Drake can't shift a bulk of physical albums, what hope have Irish musicians?'
'I was kidnapped by Islamic State, sold into slavery and endured rape, torture and humiliation'
'Newborn babies can only receive blood given in the last five days - so why are so few of us donating?'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie