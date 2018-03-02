PHOTOS: Stunning shots of snow around the country

Updated 3pm
MANY PARTS OF Ireland are covered in snow.
A status red snow-ice warning will remain in place for Munster, Leinster and Galway until 6pm. A status orange snow-ice warning will be in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo until 6pm.
Readers have been capturing great shots of scenes from different parts of the country, with the east most affected by the snow. People have been advised to exercise caution if they need to go outdoors; please only take photos if itâ€™s safe to do so.
Oona Tully captured these beautiful shots of deer in Phoenix Park, Dublin:
Rob Michael caught some great shots in Sallins in Co Kildare and in the Wicklow Mountains:
Here are some other photos readers have sent in of the snow:
