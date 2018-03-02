PHOTOS: Stunning shots of snow around the country

Updated 3pm

MANY PARTS OF Ireland are covered in snow.

A status red snow-ice warning will remain in place for Munster, Leinster and Galway until 6pm. A status orange snow-ice warning will be in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo until 6pm.

Readers have been capturing great shots of scenes from different parts of the country, with the east most affected by the snow. People have been advised to exercise caution if they need to go outdoors; please only take photos if itâ€™s safe to do so.

You can send your images to pictures@thejournal.ie. Thanks to all the readers who have already done this.

Oona Tully captured these beautiful shots of deer in Phoenix Park, Dublin:

Deer in Phoenix Park, Dublin Source: Oona Tully

Herd of deer in Phoenix Park, Dublin Source: Oona Tully

Rob Michael caught some great shots in Sallins in Co Kildare and in the Wicklow Mountains:

Sallins, Co Kildare Source: Rob Michael

Wicklow Mountains Source: Rob Michaels

Here are some other photos readers have sent in of the snow:

A dog enjoying the snow in Blessington, Wicklow Source: Brian McDermott

The frozen Royal Canal in Phibsborough, Dublin Source: John Ward

Laragh, Glendalough, Co Wicklow Source: Seamus Holden

St Finian's Bay in Co Kerry, with Skellig Michael and Puffin Island in the background Source: Jack O'Connor

The standing stones of Deargsam in the Glen of Imaal, Wicklow Source: Fiachra Kavanagh

Tallaght, Dublin Source: Philip Griffin

A man walking through the snow in Dublin city Source: Ross Heffernan

A snow mermaid built by Abi Dillon at her house (called Mermaid Cottage) on the Slea Head Drive near Dingle, Co Kerry Source: Abi Dillon

Adog out for a stroll in Kilcornan, Co Limerick Source: David Sheehy

The Funcheon River, Mill & Castle, Glanworth, Co. Cork Source: BreandÃ¡n Ã“ hUallachÃ¡in

A robin in Athlone, Co Westmeath Source: Simon Walsh

Adamstown, Dublin Source: Rafii Haji

Celbridge, Co Kildare Source: Fiona Morley Clarke

An unusually quiet Temple Bar, Dublin city Source: Peter Bodkin

A very good Olaf effort (of Frozen fame) in Naas, Co Kildare Source: Sarah Hayden

The M50 at the Leopardstown flyover this morning, Dublin Source: Kelvin Hughes

Wexford town Source: Lorna Burke

Kenneth Browne built himself an igloo in Clogherhead, Co Louth Source: Jules Keeley

Another igloo, this time in Limerick Source: Izabela Stolarczyk