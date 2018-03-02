  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Friday 2 March, 2018
PHOTOS: Stunning shots of snow around the country

It’s a winter wonderland … in March.

By Ã“rla Ryan Friday 2 Mar 2018, 1:10 PM
6 hours ago 112,815 Views 47 Comments
Updated 3pm

MANY PARTS OF Ireland are covered in snow.

A status red snow-ice warning will remain in place for Munster, Leinster and Galway until 6pm. A status orange snow-ice warning will be in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo until 6pm.

Readers have been capturing great shots of scenes from different parts of the country, with the east most affected by the snow. People have been advised to exercise caution if they need to go outdoors; please only take photos if itâ€™s safe to do so.

You can send your images to pictures@thejournal.ie. Thanks to all the readers who have already done this.

Oona Tully captured these beautiful shots of deer in Phoenix Park, Dublin:

Deer_preview Deer in Phoenix Park, Dublin Source: Oona Tully

Herd of Deer_preview Herd of deer in Phoenix Park, Dublin Source: Oona Tully

Rob Michael caught some great shots in Sallins in Co Kildare and in the Wicklow Mountains:

Rob Michael Sallins, Co Kildare Source: Rob Michael

Rob Michael 2 Wicklow Mountains Source: Rob Michaels

Here are some other photos readers have sent in of the snow:

original (2) A dog enjoying the snow in Blessington, Wicklow Source: Brian McDermott

Image (1) The frozen Royal Canal in Phibsborough, Dublin Source: John Ward

wicklow Laragh, Glendalough, Co Wicklow Source: Seamus Holden

20180302_105707 St Finian's Bay in Co Kerry, with Skellig Michael and Puffin Island in the background Source: Jack O'Connor

20180301_143131 The standing stones of Deargsam in the Glen of Imaal, Wicklow Source: Fiachra Kavanagh

tall Tallaght, Dublin Source: Philip Griffin

dub A man walking through the snow in Dublin city Source: Ross Heffernan

MER A snow mermaid built by Abi Dillon at her house (called Mermaid Cottage) on the Slea Head Drive near Dingle, Co Kerry Source: Abi Dillon

lime Adog out for a stroll in Kilcornan, Co Limerick Source: David Sheehy

The Funcheon River, Mill & Castle, Glanworth, Co. Cork The Funcheon River, Mill & Castle, Glanworth, Co. Cork Source: BreandÃ¡n Ã“ hUallachÃ¡in

robin A robin in Athlone, Co Westmeath Source: Simon Walsh

adams Adamstown, Dublin Source: Rafii Haji

cel Celbridge, Co Kildare Source: Fiona Morley Clarke

Image uploaded from iOS An unusually quiet Temple Bar, Dublin city Source: Peter Bodkin

olaf A very good Olaf effort (of Frozen fame) in Naas, Co Kildare Source: Sarah Hayden

car1 The M50 at the Leopardstown flyover this morning, Dublin Source: Kelvin Hughes

original (1) Wexford town Source: Lorna Burke

igloo Kenneth Browne built himself an igloo in Clogherhead, Co Louth Source: Jules Keeley

IGLOO Another igloo, this time in Limerick Source: Izabela Stolarczyk

