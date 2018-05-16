Tributes paid to 'great' playwright Tom Murphy, who has died aged 83

THE IRISH PLAYWRIGHT Tom Murphy has died at the age of 83.

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to the Galway man last night, saying that his contribution to Irish theatre “is immeasurable and outstanding”.

Among his key works were A Whistle in the Dark, The Sanctuary Lamp and The Gigli Concert.

Prominent figures and fans of the arts and culture sector have described him as a “vital and intellectually fierce playwright”, “the unraveller of life” and his creations as “incredible plays and magic words”.

With the death of the great Tom Murphy a giant has fallen and there is a gap in the world. Almost 60 years staging our darkest fears and deepest yearnings. — Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole) May 15, 2018 Source: Fintan O'Toole /Twitter

One of my finest memories on stage was playing Michael in Tom Murphy's 'A Whistle in The Dark' in @dramsoc. "A lot of it is up to a man himself to fit into a place..." RIP Tom. pic.twitter.com/SYpwMfHwAi — Ste Murray (@murray_ste) May 15, 2018 Source: Ste Murray /Twitter

RIP Tom Murphy. The greatest. Working on his plays while the great man was there in the room was the highlight of my career thus far. I treasured getting to chat to him about an essay I had written on his work while I was in college. Thoughts with his family and friends. — Stephen Jones (@1stejones) May 15, 2018 Source: Stephen Jones /Twitter

'Ochon, ochon agus haw haw...' We truly live in a Bailegangaire tonight with the sad passing of Tom Murphy, our finest contemporary playwright. He had the power to captivate his audiences with immense characters and emotions. What a loss but what a legacy he leaves. Ar dheis De. — Fionnan Sheahan (@fionnansheahan) May 15, 2018 Source: Fionnan Sheahan /Twitter

Tom Murphy was possibly the most vital and intellectually fierce playwright this country has ever produced. I'll never forget the Abbey's Murphy season in 2001. I almost had to be carried out after Bailegangaire. RIP. pic.twitter.com/dHSzrPnCkf — Pádraig Kenny (@padraig_kenny) May 15, 2018 Source: Pádraig Kenny /Twitter

President Higgins said that the themes used by Murphy were “not only those which had influenced the very essence of Irishness, immigration, famine and loss – they were universal in their reach”.

From the early beginnings of his writings in Tuam, Tom Murphy produced a unique and often provocative body of work.

He was above all the great playwright of the emigrant, more than anyone capturing, in a poignant, creative way, the transience that is at the heart of the emigrant experience.

“It was such a joy to meet Tom so many times over the years, and a particular pleasure for any of us who have been privileged to call him our friend.”