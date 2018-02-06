Poland's president to sign controversial Holocaust bill into law

POLAND’S PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ Duda has said that he will sign into law a controversial Holocaust bill which will penalise certain statements about the genocide.

The legislation proposed by Poland’s conservative ruling party has sparked a bitter dispute with Israel, which says it will infringe on free speech about the Holocaust.

The United States has also strongly opposed the legislation, saying it could hurt Poland’s strategic relations with Israel and the US.

The law would set fines or a maximum three-year jail term for anyone who erroneously refers to Nazi German death camps as Polish. Israel, has expressed concern that the legislation could serve to deny the involvement of individual Poles in the Holocaust.

Duda said he would also send the measure to the Constitutional Tribunal to rule on whether it conforms with laws on freedom of speech.

