  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 12 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

High Court judge says changes in Poland have 'systematically damaged' the rule of law and breached democracy

The High Court referred an extradition case to the European Court of Justice.

By Ruaidhrí Giblin Monday 12 Mar 2018, 7:51 PM
2 hours ago 14,302 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3899886
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A HIGH COURT judge has asked the European Courts for a ruling on the effect of recent legislative changes in Poland.

The judge said the changes are “so immense”, the High Court has been forced to conclude that “the common value of the rule of law” has been “systematically damaged” and “democracy in Poland” has been breached.

The referral was made in the extradition case of Artur Celmer, who is wanted to face trial in his native Poland on drug trafficking charges. He was arrested in Ireland on foot of a European Arrest Warrant last May.

In what Celmer’s lawyers have called the “lead test case” in Europe on extradition to Poland, they had opposed their client’s surrender in light of recent legislative changes concerning the Polish judiciary, courts and public prosecutor, among other issues.

Referring the case for a ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union today, Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly said a number of legislative changes in Poland in the last two years were “so immense” that the High Court was forced to conclude that the rule of law in Poland has been “systematically damaged”.

In light of the changes, Ms Justice Donnelly said the European Commission had made extensive efforts at constructive dialogue but there had been little engagement by the Polish authorities.

Last December, the European Commission issued a document referred to as the ‘Reasoned Proposal’ for Poland. It was the first time this had occurred in respect of any Member State.

Ms Justice Donnelly said the ‘Reasoned Proposal’ was “by any measure, a shocking indictment of the status of the rule of law in a European country in the second decade of the 21st Century”.

Dismantling 

It set out, in stark terms, she said “what appears to be the deliberate, calculated and provocative legislative dismantling by Poland of the independence of the judiciary, a key component of the rule of law”.

Citing the Reasoned Proposal, she said the “constitutionality of Polish laws can no longer be effectively guaranteed” because the independence of the judiciary and legitimacy of the Constitutional Tribunal or constitutional court were “seriously undermined”.

Another European body, the Venice Commission, has stated that the merger of the office of the Minister for Justice with that of the Public Prosecutor General, the increased powers of both and the “weak position of checks to these powers result in the accumulation of too many powers for one person”.

If Celmer was surrendered to Poland, “he will be returning to face trial in a jurisdiction where the Minister for Justice is now the Public Prosecutor and is entitled to play an active role over the Presidents of Courts. This has the potential for a chilling effect on those Presidents” with subsequent consequences for the administration of justice, Ms Justice Donnelly said.

Counsel for Celmer, Seán Guerin SC, said the situation was “unprecedented” within the EU.

He said the legislative changes in Poland were a “systemic threat to the entire system of the rule of law and, in that sense, it was not possible or even necessary to isolate (Celmer’s) circumstances in order to establish a violation.”

“Landmark case”

Guerin submitted that the issues went to the heart of the European Arrest Warrant process and that assumptions of trust and confidence could no longer be relied upon.

Welcoming today’s judgment, Celmer’s solicitor, Ciarán Mulholland, from the firm Fahy Bambury Solicitors, said Ms Justice Donnelly’s decision epitomised “the importance of judicial independence”.

In a statement following the hearing, Mulholland said.

“This is an unprecedented European extradition case arising from the erosion of the Rule of Law in Poland.

“The recent legislative changes and further proposed changes in Poland are a real risk of flagrant denial of justice.

“These reforms fundamentally undermine the basis of mutual trust and recognition between Poland and the executing Judicial Authority.

The operation of the European Arrest Warrant system involving Poland is now seriously jeopardised.

Mulholland said it was a “landmark case”.

Concerns 

The concerns about Poland include the compulsory retirement of a significant number of judges (which allowed for a “far-reaching and immediate recomposition” of Poland’s Supreme Court), the recomposition of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal or constitutional court as well as its subsequent actions, “persisting with invalid appointments” to the Constitutional Tribunal and the prevention of lawfully nominated judges from taking up their functions.

Some concerns have been compounded by additional “sensitive new legislative acts” such as a new Civil Service Act, amending the law on the police, laws on the Public Prosecution Office, a law on the Ombudsman, a law on the National Council of the Media and an anti-terrorism law.

Ms Justice Donnelly said the legislative changes in Poland were “so immense” that “cherry-picking individual changes in the legislation is neither necessary nor helpful because it is the impact of the cumulative changes on the rule of law that is particularly concerning”.

Referring to a new regime which reduced the retirement age for female judges from 67 to 60 and for male judges from 67 to 65, Ms Justice Donnelly said that “by legislating for gender discrimination amongst the judiciary”, Poland had shown a significant disregard for what is recognised in the Treaty of the European Union.

The threats to constitutional concepts such as rule of law were not “theoretical but very real and quite systemic”.

“In my view, where fundamental values such as independence of the judiciary and respect for the Constitution are no longer respected, those systemic breaches of the rule of law are by their nature fundamental defects in the system of justice in Poland,” she said.

She said it was difficult to see how individual guarantees can be given by Poland “when it is the system of justice itself that is no longer operating under the rule of law”.

She said it was necessary for the High Court to request a ruling from the European Court of Justice before making a final determination. The precise wording of the referral to Europe will be argued before the court next week.

Comments have been disabled

Read: Man charged with murder of 25-year-old father in north Dublin

Read: Rory Harrison accused of being ‘delegated’ to look after distressed woman after alleged rape

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ruaidhrí Giblin

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Mary McAleese says her brother was 'seriously, physically, sadistically abused by Malachy Finnegan'
56,084  140
2
Items discovered in Tina Satchwell search site sent for forensic testing
48,999  10
3
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
48,389  18
Fora
1
A Waterford virtual reality startup has just bagged millions from a stock market float
248  0
2
Poll: Should banks be stopped from using crash-era losses to lower their tax bills?
194  0
3
Despite criminal abuse fears, there's no sign of regulation for the cash-for-gold sector
174  0
The42
1
Ex-Liverpool player and TV pundit Jamie Carragher sorry for spitting at girl in car
49,948  117
2
Sky Sports suspend Jamie Carragher for spitting at a 14-year-old
49,416  134
3
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
38,562  24
DailyEdge.ie
1
Ant and Dec are in trouble with unionists over a comment they made on Saturday Night Takeaway ...it's The Dredge
14,285  5
2
Kylie Jenner just answered loads of questions about her pregnancy and daughter on Twitter
6,219  0
3
Dermot really hit it off with the Granny in this week's Room To Improve
5,507  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
High Court judge says changes in Poland have 'systematically damaged' the rule of law and breached democracy
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old father in north Dublin
GARDAí
Man dies after falling from roof at Monaghan hotel
Man dies after falling from roof at Monaghan hotel
Man in his 40s dies in workplace incident in Cork
Gardaí have intervened in close to 50 attempted gangland hits
DUBLIN
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
Boy charged with attempted murder after woman was seriously injured in stabbing
Mark Hamill will be a 'guest of honour' at Dublin's St Patrick's Day parade
RUSSIA
Theresa May: It is 'highly likely' Russia was responsible for nerve agent spy attack
Theresa May: It is 'highly likely' Russia was responsible for nerve agent spy attack
Diners and pubgoers in Salisbury told to wash belongings after traces of poison found
False information travels much faster than the truth on Twitter

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie