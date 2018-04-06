Poll: Should paternity leave be mandatory?

THIS MORNING, THE Irish Times reports that the government is planning to introduce two weeks of paid parental leave in the next budget.

As part of that scheme, measures would be introduced to make paternity leave mandatory, in order to force fathers to take time off after their child is born.

The introduction of mandatory leave could be seen as a building block towards narrowing Irelandâ€™s gender pay gap by balancing out the levels of parental leave taken by both parents.

But is it fair to force a parent to take leave if they donâ€™t wish to do so?

Weâ€™re asking: Should paternity leave be mandatory in Ireland?

