  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Council and receiver to meet over plan for 900 social and affordable homes on Poolbeg SDZ

A public hearing on the plan is due this month.

By Paul Hosford Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 6:01 AM
6 minutes ago 71 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3962039
Poolbeg
Image: Sam Boal/Rolling News
Poolbeg
Poolbeg
Image: Sam Boal/Rolling News

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL will enter into discussions with the receiver working on the Poolbeg SDZ site over the number of social houses to be included in the development.

The draft Poolbeg Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) scheme will see the fast-track planning of 3,500 homes in the new urban quarter on the Poolbeg peninsula in Dublin. A public hearing on the plan is due this month.

By law under Part V of the Planning and Development Act 2000, developers must provide 10% or more of any housing scheme for social housing – in this case, it would have worked out at a minimum of 350 units. However, Dublin City Council increased that number for this development in a vote last May, meaning that 900 – almost a quarter – of the units would be social or affordable.

Following legal advice, Deloitte (the receiver) appealed the provision and indicated to the council it would be providing the minimum number. The receiver argues that there is no legal basis to require it to provide more than 10%.

But now a letter sent to councillors yesterday by Dublin City Council assistant chief executive Richard Shakespeare says that the council will try to negotiate a commercial agreement to build the remaining 550 units.

Shakespeare’s letter says that while he was “disappointed” with the stance of Deloitte, the receiver is proposing to enter into “a period of intense discussions” with the objective of entering a binding agreement before the Bord Pleanala decision on the appeal.

“The aim of any such agreement will be to ensure the delivery of the additional units to Dublin City Council for use as affordable housing.”

The commercial agreement would be separate from the Part V agreement, but it is not yet clear who would fund it.

Sinn Féin councillor Chris Andrews told TheJournal.ie that the SDZ needs the 900 units.

“There has to be the extra 550 for this to make sense. That’s what we agreed at council level. In any community, there has to be a mix of social, affordable and private housing. Ringsend and Irishtown are long-standing communities. For the new communities to blend they need a mix.

And it’s important that people who are working can afford to buy a house.

The Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, who shares a constituency with the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy (where the Poolbeg site is located), said the original agreement included 900 affordable and social homes. He told TheJournal.ie that it is his understanding that the Housing Minister at the time, Simon Coveney, signed off on that provision being included in the deal.

“I think for the developer, and the minister, who would be party to that deal to have abandoned the deal done is a hugely serious issue,” said Ryan.

Coveney was the original minister, said Ryan, but he believes Murphy should have to come back to clarify and explain why the deal with Dublin City Council “is being broken”.

Ryan said areas such as Dublin 2, 4, 6 and 8 need to have a mix of housing – both private and social. “You don’t want these areas turning into millionaire’s row, we do not want to go down the road of a city that is segregated,” he said, adding that the tech and finance sector should not be allowed buy up these areas.

“We have to have a mix and 10% is not enough of a mix,” said Ryan.

“This is a really big opportunity, it is a huge land bank.”

“We need more than that 10%, the government signed up to that, and the developer had signed up to that. If they are going to renege on that agreement, I think minister should intervene. I think it is wholly inappropriate.”

The new urban quarter, Poolbeg West, is set to include supermarkets, cafes and a hotel, providing 700 new jobs.

Dublin Port Company, a state body, owns half of the Poolbeg development area.

A statement from the Department of Housing said:

“The Department & Minister remain absolutely committed to working with both Dublin City Council, any relevant housing bodies (AHB’s) and the receiver/developers of the Poolbeg SDZ area in securing additional social and affordable housing from this site over and above the normal Part V obligations and of the order of magnitude laid out in the adopted scheme.”

With reporting by Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'We called him the King': Tributes as country singer Big Tom McBride dies aged 81
77,763  55
2
What is an African air plume - and how high will temperatures get this week?
64,680  33
3
Rate my rape list: 'I'm angry at the silence of the men of Ireland'
53,624  175
Fora
1
'I left school when I was 15 - I was more attracted to making money than doing exams'
597  0
2
One of Ireland’s biggest building materials suppliers is being sold for over €500m
302  0
3
A plan to expand one of the McGettigan group's Dublin hotels has been knocked back
189  0
The42
1
'It is with a great deal of sadness that the players and pro staff have learnt of this outcome'
62,380  0
2
Desiree Linden waited for a racer to use the loo during the Boston marathon and still won by 4 minutes
37,444  22
3
Russian football team criticised for using bear to present referee with the match ball
32,142  61
DailyEdge
1
11 of the sarkiest Twitter responses to the announcement of Khloé Kardashian's baby's name
11,380  0
2
People are furious that the 'Cash Me Outside' girl is nominated for the same award as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
9,818  1
3
Germaine Greer criticized Meghan Markle and twitter went down on her like a tonne of bricks
9,551  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
22-year-old woman sustains 'serious injuries' after collision with car in Swords
22-year-old woman sustains 'serious injuries' after collision with car in Swords
Six arrested as gardaí seize €250k in cash in international money laundering operation
Investigation launched after man stabbed in back outside Cork pub in early hours
COURT
Stormy Daniels hearing descends into chaos as Trump's lawyer outs Sean Hannity as his mysterious third client
Stormy Daniels hearing descends into chaos as Trump's lawyer outs Sean Hannity as his mysterious third client
'I'm truly sorry': Ant McPartlin apologises for drink-driving crash
Parents of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans lose legal fight to fly to Rome for treatment
AUSTRALIA
Israel Folau offered to quit but stands by homosexuality comments
Israel Folau offered to quit but stands by homosexuality comments
Alarm over flesh-eating ulcer cases in Australia
Shark attack prompts suspension of international surf contest in Australia
DENIS O'BRIEN
Taoiseach to consider law to protect journalists' sources following alleged INM data breach
Taoiseach to consider law to protect journalists' sources following alleged INM data breach
Denis O'Brien application to have costs awarded against Red Flag and Declan Ganley delayed
INM in attempt to block appointment of inspectors to investigate itself, while Denis O'Brien blames ODCE for leaks

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie