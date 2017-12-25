  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 25 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The footsteps of Joseph and Mary': Pope Francis urges Catholics not to ignore migrants' plight this Christmas

In a mass in Bethlehem, an archbishop used his homily to lambast the “Herods of today”.

By AFP Monday 25 Dec 2017, 7:54 AM
5 hours ago 3,728 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3769427
Image: Stefano Spaziani UPI/PA Images
Image: Stefano Spaziani UPI/PA Images

POPE FRANCIS IS set to give his traditional Urbi et Orbi Christmas address, after urging the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics not to ignore the plight of migrants “driven from their land” because of leaders willing to shed “innocent blood”.

“So many other footsteps are hidden in the footsteps of Joseph and Mary,” the Argentine pontiff, himself the grandson of Italian migrants, told worshippers at Christmas Eve mass in Saint Peter’s Basilica.

“We see the tracks of millions of persons who do not choose to go away but, driven from their land, leave behind their dear ones.”

Many engulfed in the ongoing migration crisis were forced to flee from leaders “who, to impose their power and increase their wealth, see no problem in shedding innocent blood”, said the 81-year-old.

The pontiff’s plea for “hope” came as fresh tensions simmered in the West Bank following President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Following Trump’s lead, Guatemala’s President Jimmy Morales said yesterday his country would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Trump’s announcement on 6 December unleashed demonstrators and clashes, including in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank where Christians marked the birth of Jesus at a midnight mass.

Fewer tourists in Bethlehem

Celebrating midnight mass in the ancient town, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, used his homily to lambast the wars that “the Herods of today fight every day to become greater, to occupy more space”.

Israel Palestinians Chrismas Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrives at the Church of the Nativity Source: Majdi Mohammed

He urged “Christians of the Holy Land, who are worried, and perhaps afraid by the reduction of our numbers, the inadequacy of our means, the insecurity that characterises our daily life,” to have courage in the troubled region.

Criticising Trump’s announcement, Pizzaballa insisted “Jerusalem is a city of peace, there is not peace if someone is excluded. Jerusalem should include, not exclude,” stressing the principle that Jerusalem is a city for both peoples and the three Abrahamic faiths.

“Jerusalem is our mother,” he said, and if one of her children “is missing the mother cannot be at peace, so we have to pray for the peace of Jerusalem,” the archbishop said in his homily in the presence of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has sparked almost daily protests in the Palestinian territories and put a damper on Christmas festivities.

Palestinian scouts played drums and bagpipes at celebrations in Bethlehem, but many tourists stayed away.

Hundreds gathered in the cold on Bethlehem’s Manger Square to watch the annual scout parade towards the Church of the Nativity, built over the spot where tradition says Mary gave birth to Jesus.

But the square was noticeably quieter following the violence between Palestinian protesters and the Israeli army in the past weeks.

Twelve Palestinians have been killed since Trump’s declaration, including a 19-year-old who died of his wounds on Sunday nine days after he was shot during a Gaza protest.

In the square, Nahil Banura, a Christian woman from Beit Sahur near Bethlehem, said Trump’s decision had made the run-up to Christmas “miserable”.

“People are only going out to vent,” she said.

‘Sadness and joy’

The Israeli army officer in charge of the Bethlehem area said that while tensions had been high in the area following the Jerusalem announcement, he did not expect trouble at Christmas.

Israel Palestinians Palestinian dressed as Santa arguing with an Israeli soldier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem Source: Nasser Shiyoukhi

“We’ve reinforced our troops, and are ready for any scenario,” Lieutenant Colonel Benny Meir told AFP.

Israel seized east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed it, in moves never recognised by the international community.

Palestinians view east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, and interpreted Trump’s statement as rejecting their right to a capital in east Jerusalem, although the Americans deny this.

In a statement earlier, Abbas called on “world Christians to listen to the true voices of the indigenous Christians from the Holy Land… that strongly rejected the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital”.

Mitri Raheb, pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem,​ told AFP that Christmas this year is a “mix of sadness and joy” because of the US decision on Jerusalem, which he called “the beating heart of Palestine”.

© AFP 2017.

Read: Would you like to attend a mass by Pope Francis during his Irish visit? Here’s what people said…

Read: Archbishop says Pope Francis’ visit to Ireland will cost around €20 million

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Hozier just joined Glen Hansard for a Christmas Eve singalong in Dublin
67,792  46
2
Two men missing after car goes into river in Mayo
38,442  6
3
Quiz: How much do you know about Santa?
31,726  30
Fora
1
'Working Christmas is the norm for me. You just need to find a way to balance work and family life'
148  0
The42
1
'Tourists randomly started arriving at the club just to see it... it's a bit mad'
37,216  6
2
'I switched social media off during some of the stupid stuff that happened earlier in the year'
26,748  11
3
Premier League takeovers, GAA family ties, and Football Manager: The life of Dr Tom Markham
14,911  5
DailyEdge.ie
1
Irish Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has reportedly been called in after Meghan Markle's dog 'breaks two legs'
26,918  5
2
15 old customs Irish people used to follow at Christmas time
10,497  4
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Christmas Eve
8,069  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Just one prosecution over illegal drone use since regulations introduced
Just one prosecution over illegal drone use since regulations introduced
'I work because they are lonely': Sex workers describe the dangers of the trade at Christmas
Blood Bikes: These riders will be working 24/7 over Christmas to help those who need it
IRELAND
'I'd never expected to be captain of Ireland at 21. It's what you've always dreamed of'
'I'd never expected to be captain of Ireland at 21. It's what you've always dreamed of'
Inside Met Éireann: How forecasters decode Ireland's weather
'I only started playing badminton when I came to Ireland... It was one of the ways I tried to fit in'
LEO VARADKAR
Varadkar not concerned that a group of Scientologists were hosted in Leinster House
Varadkar not concerned that a group of Scientologists were hosted in Leinster House
'My seven-year-old daughter shed a tear': Enda Kenny received a lot of well wishes when he stepped down
Leo Varadkar says his low point of 2017 was Frances Fitzgerald's resignation
CHRISTMAS
Here's what happened when DailyEdge asked every TD in Ireland if they liked Love Actually
Here's what happened when DailyEdge asked every TD in Ireland if they liked Love Actually
Open thread: What message would you like to give your loved ones this Christmas?
Poll: Will you attend a religious service today?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie