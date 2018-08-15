This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 August, 2018
With over a week to go, Dublin-bound train tickets for the day of the Pope's mass are nearly sold out

Irish Rail expects all train tickets to the capital on 26 August to be snapped up within days.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 15 Aug 2018, 2:34 PM
1 hour ago 3,938 Views 11 Comments
IRISH RAIL HAS warned papal pilgrims across the country that all routes to Dublin on the day of the Pope’s Phoenix Park mass are nearly sold out.

The transport service revealed that all tickets to the capital on 26 August from Cork, Kerry, Mayo, and Waterford have been snapped up.

Availability currently remains on services from Rosslare, Sligo, and Galway, but Irish Rail has warned that these are “expected to sell out well in advance” of the date.

This availability includes extra services that have been put on by the company to accommodate the expected surge in passenger numbers.

Separately, there is still availability from Westport/Ballina/Athlone to Claremorris for the Knock event on the same day, but passengers are still being advised to book as soon as possible on these routes.

Irish Rail says that advance booking for all services to Dublin and Knock is mandatory, and that tickets will not be on sale at stations on the day.

A spokesman for the company said he could “not stress enough” the importance of booking Intercity travel in advance to ensure travel to and from Dublin in comfort.

Those who don’t have reservations will not be allowed access Intercity trains.

Irish Rail also announced that extra DART and commuter services will operate on 26 August before and after the papal mass.

Holders of tickets to the papal mass travelling along the Short Hop Zone (on the DART, and via the city centre and Balbriggan, M3 Parkway, Kilcock, Sallins, Kilcoole) can avail of free public transport on the day.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Bus Éireann said the company was putting on a number of additional services on the day, details of which are available on the company’s website.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

