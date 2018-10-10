This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pope Francis compares having an abortion to hiring 'a contract killer'

Francis this year opposed a bill that would have legalised abortion in his home country of Argentina.

By AFP Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 7:58 PM
1 hour ago 6,176 Views 33 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4279339
Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience in Saint Peter square.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images
Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience in Saint Peter square.
Image: PA Images

POPE FRANCIS HAS compared having an abortion to hiring a “contract killer”.

“Interrupting a pregnancy is like eliminating someone,” Francis said in an address to worshippers in the Vatican.

“Getting rid of a human being is like resorting to a contract killer to solve a problem,” he said.

“Is it just to resort to a contract killer to solve a problem?”

His comments departed from the prepared text for his homily delivered during his weekly audience on Saint Peter’s Square.

In his address, the Argentine pontiff complained of a “depreciation of human life”.

He cited wars, exploitation and what he called a culture of wastefulness, as well as abortion.

“How can an act that suppresses innocent life be therapeutic, civil or even human?” he asked.

Referring to abortion of unborn children with disabilities, Francis criticised advice given to parents who were told to terminate their pregnancies.

“Sick children are just like every other needy person on earth, just like an elderly person who needs help, or the poor who struggle to make both ends meet,” he said.

Francis this year opposed a bill that would have legalised abortion in his home country of Argentina.

In August a lay campaign group said thousands of Argentine Catholics had renounced their membership of the church to protest against his opposition to the bill.

© – AFP 2018

AFP

