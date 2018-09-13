Pope Francis summons bishops to the Vatican for emergency meeting on abuse

Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in St Peter Square at the Vatican, 12 September

A DELEGATION OF US Catholic cardinals and bishops is having an audience with Pope Francis amid a crisis of confidence in church leadership following sex abuse and cover-up revelations that have also implicated Francis himself.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, head of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, requested the audience last month following revelations that a now-disgraced ex-cardinal, Theodore McCarrick, had risen through church ranks despite allegations of sexual misconduct that were known in US and Vatican circles.

DiNardo followed up his request for a full-fledged Vatican investigation into the McCarrick affair with a request for answers about allegations that a string of Vatican officials — including Francis — knew of McCarrick’s misdeeds since 2000.

DiNardo is heading the US delegation at today’s audience.