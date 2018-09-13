This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pope Francis summons bishops to the Vatican for emergency meeting on abuse

The meeting has been called amid a crisis of confidence in church leadership following sex abuse and cover-up revelations.

By Associated Press Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 7:58 AM
39 minutes ago 2,814 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4232988
Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in St Peter Square at the Vatican, 12 September
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in St Peter Square at the Vatican, 12 September
Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in St Peter Square at the Vatican, 12 September
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A DELEGATION OF US Catholic cardinals and bishops is having an audience with Pope Francis amid a crisis of confidence in church leadership following sex abuse and cover-up revelations that have also implicated Francis himself.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, head of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, requested the audience last month following revelations that a now-disgraced ex-cardinal, Theodore McCarrick, had risen through church ranks despite allegations of sexual misconduct that were known in US and Vatican circles.

DiNardo followed up his request for a full-fledged Vatican investigation into the McCarrick affair with a request for answers about allegations that a string of Vatican officials — including Francis — knew of McCarrick’s misdeeds since 2000.

DiNardo is heading the US delegation at today’s audience.

