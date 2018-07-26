Public transport will be free across Dublin during the Pope's visit

THERE WILL BE free public transport across Dublin when Pope Francis visits next month as gardaí are encouraging people to leave their car at home when travelling to see the pontiff.

Gardaí say there is a major oversubscription of people who are planning to drive to and from the mass in the Phoenix Park. Because of this they are encouraging people to leave their car at home and use public transport or private coaches. There will be free travel on all public transport within Dublin on Sunday 26 August.

There is no car park where attendees will be able to park up and walk to the event in the Phoenix Park. The event organisers have secured additional car parking for this event but these car spaces are for those availing of Park & Ride facilities.

The Gardaí have issued the following advice:

Leave your car at home

Take public transport to and from the event or use private coaches

If travelling within Dublin walk to the transport hubs

Be prepared to walk on the day and suitable footwear is recommended

“This is the largest event Ireland has organised in nearly 40 years,” Garda Superintendent Thomas Murphy said.

It simply will not be possible to accommodate all the people who have indicated they want to travel by car to the Mass. Therefore we are urging people to go by train, bus, coach or Luas to this event. While walking is inevitable, you will be minimising your walk to and from the event by taking public transport or private coaches.

People travelling from outside Dublin are being asked that to pre-book their train or bus ticket or private coach.

Knock

The centre of Knock village will be closed from 6pm on Saturday August 25 ahead of the event on Sunday morning. The N17 between Charlestown and Claremorris will also be closed from midnight on Saturday until at least 3pm on Sunday.

A business and community liaison team has been put in place to handle queries from people who live and work near Knock.

Gardaí say there will be a considerable walk from the car parks due to the size, scale and location of the event in Knock and there will be no shuttle bus facility available between car parks and the event site. If cars are necessary, carpooling and car sharing is essential.

Iarnród Éireann and Bus Éireann will be providing public transport to the event. A bus shuttle service will operate from Claremorris train station to take people to Knock shrine. For those who have a ticket for the event, the bus shuttle service will be free.