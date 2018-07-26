This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Thursday 26 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Public transport will be free across Dublin during the Pope's visit

The gardaí say there is a major oversubscription of those who are expecting to drive to and from the mass in the Phoenix Park.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 11:28 AM
49 minutes ago 4,297 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4148592
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THERE WILL BE free public transport across Dublin when Pope Francis visits next month as gardaí are encouraging people to leave their car at home when travelling to see the pontiff.

Gardaí say there is a major oversubscription of people who are planning to drive to and from the mass in the Phoenix Park. Because of this they are encouraging people to leave their car at home and use public transport or private coaches. There will be free travel on all public transport within Dublin on Sunday 26 August.

There is no car park where attendees will be able to park up and walk to the event in the Phoenix Park. The event organisers have secured additional car parking for this event but these car spaces are for those availing of Park & Ride facilities.

The Gardaí have issued the following advice:

  • Leave your car at home
  • Take public transport to and from the event or use private coaches
  • If travelling within Dublin walk to the transport hubs
  • Be prepared to walk on the day and suitable footwear is recommended

“This is the largest event Ireland has organised in nearly 40 years,” Garda Superintendent Thomas Murphy said.

It simply will not be possible to accommodate all the people who have indicated they want to travel by car to the Mass. Therefore we are urging people to go by train, bus, coach or Luas to this event. While walking is inevitable, you will be minimising your walk to and from the event by taking public transport or private coaches.

People travelling from outside Dublin are being asked that to pre-book their train or bus ticket or private coach.

Knock

The centre of Knock village will be closed from 6pm on Saturday August 25 ahead of the event on Sunday morning. The N17 between Charlestown and Claremorris will also be closed from midnight on Saturday until at least 3pm on Sunday.

A business and community liaison team has been put in place to handle queries from people who live and work near Knock.

Gardaí say there will be a considerable walk from the car parks due to the size, scale and location of the event in Knock and there will be no shuttle bus facility available between car parks and the event site. If cars are necessary, carpooling and car sharing is essential.

Iarnród Éireann and Bus Éireann will be providing public transport to the event. A bus shuttle service will operate from Claremorris train station to take people to Knock shrine.  For those who have a ticket for the event, the bus shuttle service will be free.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Irishman confirmed to have died in Greek wildfires
104,231  79
2
Eamon Dunphy is leaving RTÉ
69,373  151
3
Waterford man who went missing in Netherlands turns up safe and well in Berlin
59,350  10
Fora
1
'Doomsday': Tourism firms stand to lose hundreds of millions of euro from a no-deal Brexit
267  0
2
This Dublin startup wants to stop small firms being burnt by currency fluctuations
145  0
3
After 53 years, Ireland's big book of business and politics is going digital
135  0
The42
1
Spoofers, jumping the fence and this fella Ronaldo: The fire of Eamon Dunphy's analysis
29,686  47
2
'He was a pure beast of a man and poor Jack was in the wrong place at the wrong time'
28,700  23
3
Exclusive first look at the new Republic of Ireland away kit
24,584  34
DailyEdge
1
Kim Kardashian's defended her decision to straighten North's hair twice a year... it's The Dredge
9,356  0
2
Dr Alex was all Love Island viewers could talk about after last night's Baby Challenge
7,748  0
3
A US politician has resigned after making a show of himself on Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who is America?'
6,344  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Former director stole over €1 million from charity, friends and family, court told
HEALTH
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
65 patients at St Columcille's Hospital to have colonoscopy results reviewed
COURT
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'
Conor McGregor to appear before New York court today
HIV drug may be more affordable after European court ruling

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie