Pope Francis has met with eight victims of abuse in Ireland

THE VATICAN HAS confirmed Pope Francis met with eight victims of abuse in Ireland during his visit today.

Campaigner Marie Collins, who last year resigned from a special Vatican commission created by the pope to tackle clerical abuse, was among the group.

Collins, who quit the panel citing lack of progress on vital issues, was critical of Pope Francis’s letter addressing clerical child abuse, issued earlier this week, saying his statement and apology lacked a plan of action.

Addressing an audience at the Church’s World Meeting of Families at the RDS yesterday, Collins said robust structures need to be put in place to hold Church leaders who protect predators to account.

There has been uncertainty in recent months over whether a meeting with survivors would take place in Ireland.

Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin, who is hosting the World Meeting of Families, said several times at public events recently that he wasn’t certain if there would be enough time for the Pope to meet victims.

The pope’s spokesman announced on Tuesday that it would happen, saying that details would not be announced until after it had taken place.

News of the meeting emerged shortly after 7pm this evening, just before the pope arrived for the Festival of Families concert which is being held at Croke Park. He will say Mass to an expected crowd of 500,000 people at the Phoenix Park tomorrow.