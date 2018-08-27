This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 August, 2018
'Hopefully it brings us luck': The Pope's Skoda is being donated to a homeless hub

The “SCV 1″ number plate, which stands for Vatican city, will be changed.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 27 Aug 2018, 2:35 PM
1 hour ago 5,983 Views 26 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4204008
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE CAR USED by Pope Francis during his visit to Ireland is being donated to the Crosscare charity’s Mater Dei homeless hub staff.

The Catholic charity says that it “provides a range of social care community and worth work services” and its homeless hub falls under that umbrella.

“Each week, Crosscare staff assist homeless families in trying to move on from the temporary facility in the hub to more secure, long term accommodation,” according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Dublin.

“At any one time 50 families are in the hub seeking housing.  Since it opened, 100 families have moved through the temporary system, facilitated by Crosscare workers in their homeless services.

Unfortunately, as the homeless crisis continues, as each family moves on there is another waiting to move in and the family hub is constantly full.

Pope Francis visit to Ireland - Day 1 The Skoda car that transported Pope Francis during his visit to Ireland. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Crosscare said that the car would be used to transport these families and for this purpose would be in “daily use”.

Speaking to Niamh Lee, a project manager with Crosscare Family Hub told RTÉ’s News at One that “they were very honoured to get the car”.

“It will be great for the families, hopefully it brings us good luck as well.”

As part of his trip to Ireland, the Pope visited the Capuchin Day Centre to speak about their work in helping those affected by poverty and the homeless crisis.

The former Mater Dei College was given over to Dublin City Council by the Archdiocese of Dublin last year, and the hub is operated by Crosscare.

