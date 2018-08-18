This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 18 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mascots, bakers, and ironing mammies: here's what the 13,000 papal visit volunteers will be up to

It’s the first time a Pontiff will visit Ireland in over four decades, and thousands are needed to keep the show running.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 18 Aug 2018, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,331 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4187193
Pope Francis meeting youths in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
Image: Andrew Medichini/PA Images
Pope Francis meeting youths in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
Pope Francis meeting youths in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
Image: Andrew Medichini/PA Images

WITH LESS THAN a week to go, final preparations are being made for the visit of Pope Francis I at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin.

It’s the first time a Pontiff will have visited Ireland in more than four decades, and hundreds of thousands are expected to turn out to witness the historic event.

To help everything run smoothly, the World Meeting of Families put out a number of calls for volunteers to do various jobs.

Katie Crosby of the World Meeting of Families told TheJournal.ie that volunteers for the event would work in one of 14 different areas.

“We have 7,000 general volunteers involved in various roles,” she said.

“And there is an additional 3,000 volunteers in the papal mass choir at the Phoenix Park and up to 3,000 involved in the distribution of Holy Communion.”

Volunteer categories include a meet and greet team for pilgrims arriving to Dublin for the event, a translation team for those who want to hear services in different languages, and a transportation team to help pilgrims get to different events.

A number of people will also provide medical care, while the largest team, including ushers and stewards, will ensure everything runs smoothly when events take place.

“We also sought volunteers to offer accommodation for overseas pilgrims in family homes in the Dublin area under the ’Host a Pilgrim/Family’ programme,” Crosby says.

Volunteers and staff are already working at the various sites hosting World Meeting of Families events.

Last week, a number of volunteers made up 44,000 bags at a warehouse in Dublin to be shipped to the RDS for the opening ceremony on 21 August.

The team also dealt with more than 3,000 vestments ordered especially for the occasion, as Crosby explains.

She said: “A number of wonderful volunteers, mostly mammies, used their expertise to make sure that the vestments were ironed and readied for various liturgies, including the closing mass [on August 26].”

Others have also baked cakes, while one person will also don a sheep outfit to act as the event’s mascot Éirinn.

Those still looking to lend a hand, however, will be left disappointed.

“We are no longer taking volunteer applications,” Crosby reveals. ”We are now in operational phase of the project.”

In other words, all that’s left to be done is to wait for the arrival of the Pope next Saturday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		DJ Gareth O'Callaghan to step down from radio as he battles 'rare and incurable disease'
    49,845  44
    2
    		Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan has died following a short illness
    48,856  54
    3
    		Storm Ernesto is on the way - and will bring some Californian wildfire smoke with it
    34,426  19
    Fora
    1
    		'A disservice to the nation': Pilots say Dublin Airport's new runway will be too short
    9,676  0
    2
    		Tesco has been reprimanded for suspending a worker after last year’s strike
    416  0
    3
    		Why the Leaving Cert is hurting Ireland's economy
    169  0
    The42
    1
    		'Katie's not improving... She's definitely stoppable, and my hands are made to do exactly that'
    26,608  22
    2
    		'I’d say it was tough enough for him...he would more than likely be playing with Galway as well'
    22,846  2
    3
    		As it happened: Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League
    22,408  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Wait, did Hailee Steinfeld nab Niall Horan as her boyfriend through a tweet?
    6,679  0
    2
    		'Human Ken doll' Rodrigo Alves is on his final warning for using the n-word twice on CBB
    6,387  1
    3
    		12 items of clothing on Boohoo that we need to have a chat about
    3,761  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    US cardinal facing calls to resign cancels appearance at World Meeting of Families
    US cardinal facing calls to resign cancels appearance at World Meeting of Families
    Mary McAleese: 'World Meeting of Families is essentially a right wing rally'
    Names of 796 Tuam Babies written on white sheets and brought to Galway church
    TOURISM
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dublin city
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dublin city
    Tour groups 'pulling a fast one' are overrunning Cork's English Market
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Limerick
    RIP
    Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan has died following a short illness
    Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan has died following a short illness
    Aretha Franklin: How the Queen of Soul was a trailblazer of the civil rights movement
    'The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen': World pays respect to Aretha Franklin
    HERITAGE
    'Dry stone walls are part of our history and culture but there are plans to replace them with fencing'
    'Dry stone walls are part of our history and culture but there are plans to replace them with fencing'
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Wicklow
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Wexford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie