This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 7 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Minister 'shocked' and 'taken aback' at the age Irish children are viewing pornography

A new survey finds that 53% of boys in Ireland first watched porn under the age of 13.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 7 Aug 2018, 3:45 PM
1 hour ago 5,339 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4168032
The Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor launchING a research report on sexual consent among third level students carried out by the NUIG
Image: RollingNews.ie
The Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor launchING a research report on sexual consent among third level students carried out by the NUIG
The Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor launchING a research report on sexual consent among third level students carried out by the NUIG
Image: RollingNews.ie

MORE THAN 53% of boys in Ireland first watched porn under the age of 13, according to a new survey.

Launched in conjunction with the SMART Consent survey today, the NUI Galway report on porn finds that between the ages of 10 and 13, 23% of girls first encountered pornography.

The survey of 1,934 third-level students found that men are four times more likely to watch porn a few times a week than females.

The results concerning academics is how students have been influenced by porn.

36% of male students state that porn has influenced the way they interact with their partner about sex, with 29% stating they believe it influences how people behave during sex.

37% of male students state that porn influences the roles of men and women during sex, compared to 23% of women surveyed.

About a quarter of women surveyed said porn has influenced how they interact with their partner, while 24% said it influences how people behave during sex.

Just over 60% of students watch porn for masturbation, while 15% of students surveyed said they never use it.

Reacting to data on the number children under 13 who are watching porn, Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor said she was shocked at the figures.

‘Taken aback’ 

“I am absolutely taken aback … I know normally politicians say they aren’t shocked by findings, but I am actually shocked, and I think parents will be shocked,” she said.

The minister added:

Pornography is not going to go away, so we are going to have to be computer literate and ensure that young people are guided through what they are seeing. And our beliefs and value systems, that they are able to check-in with their parents and schools to ensure they are coming away with the right messages.

0062 Report on Sexual Consent_90550728 Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor Source: RollingNews.ie

The minister said she would be working with Education Minister Richard Bruton in relation to the review currently underway into the relationship and sex education programme in Irish schools.

Government needs to ensure that the programmes is “fit for purpose… so we have a lot of work to do”, she said.

Speaking about her research, Kate Dawson of the NUIG School of Psychology said the conversation about pornography needs to be included in the national policy for sex education in Ireland.

“We really need, at the very least, to be talking about porn in sex education programmes but in an ideal world we would be rolling out pornography literacy interventions all over the place…

“If we can have an open discussion about it, in a non-judgemental way, so people can understand that there are massive differences as to how sex is portrayed in porn and then the type of sex that people want to have,” said Dawson.

She said parents and teachers should be starting those discussions at an early age, adding that making people ashamed of their behaviour will not have an impact.

‘Not good enough to just say “porn is bad”‘

We can start from a really young age with talking about sexual media, from hugging to kissing in kids cartoons to obviously the other end of the spectrum, which is talking about pornography.
But it is not good enough to just say that ‘porn is bad’ because it is not, people really enjoy watching it, there are a lot of positive uses, but people need to have the skills to make their own mind up about the content they see because porn is so varied, you can’t say for certain that everyone is watching this type of stuff.

Dawson said young people have to be given the skills and confidence to make their own minds up about the sex lives they want to have. Telling people that all porn is bad is not the answer, she said.

“I think a lot of time what happens when talking about pornography is that we take a very, kind of aggressive approach to talking about it, and all that really ends up doing is make people feel really bad about watching it – because as we know, loads of people are watching it.”

In order to start these conversations in Irish schools, the government must dedicate resources and support for teachers, said Dawson.

Sex education 

However, she added that mainstream teachers might not be best place to roll out sex education programmes.

“One easier way around is to talk about it in the context of media and sexual media – but we know from the research that most students don’t want their teacher, who perhaps is teaching them about maths, talking about masturbation, or porn, naturally.

Only providing those situations [where regular teachers carry out sex education] means you won’t be able to open up those conversations because everyone is going to feel really embarrassed. There are some really great organisations that are rolling out some really great programmes, that talk in-depth about porn, but we are not given the funding to roll this out on larger scales. It needs to be incorporated into national policy.
It does warrant a lot of attention, as at best children might get three classes dedicated to sex education in schools and we need a lot more than that.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Coming soon? Here's what our sex lives will look like in the future (with robots and personalised toys)
43,570  59
2
Seven dead in Spain as Europe bakes in near-record temperatures
30,600  32
3
A post office on the border has seen a 15 fold increase in passport requests from Northern Ireland citizens
29,947  57
Fora
1
The cost of building major projects has nearly topped the Celtic Tiger peak
236  0
2
An NCT worker sacked for telling a customer to 'f**k off' has lost an unfair dismissal claim
100  0
3
After bagging €118m in funding, this ag-tech firm is building a Meath research hub
55  0
The42
1
Who's in the frame to become the next Kerry senior football boss?
55,071  35
2
Joy as Ireland's Phil Healy books place in European Athletics 100m semi-finals in Berlin
21,298  4
3
Analysis: Tyrone's incredible tackling, Harte's bench power play and why they conceded the kick-outs
21,219  27
DailyEdge
1
Who sang it: U2 or Westlife?
7,935  0
2
Emma Bunton has responded to Blake Lively moonlighting as her back in 1997
6,326  0
3
7 Instagram pics of Aisling Bea doing the #WhoMadeMyClothes and #30Wears challenges
5,747  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
All roads lead to Dr Hyde Park for All-Ireland quarter-final double-header
All roads lead to Dr Hyde Park for All-Ireland quarter-final double-header
The life of a Grafton Street busker: 'People think you show up and play - but I've been here since 8am'
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should drivers who exceed the speed limit by a greater margin face tougher penalties?
Poll: Should drivers who exceed the speed limit by a greater margin face tougher penalties?
Poll: Do you leave lights on at home when you go on holidays?
Poll: Do you check your work emails out-of-hours?
EARTHQUAKE
All Irish tourists taken off earthquake-stricken Gili Islands, ambassador says
All Irish tourists taken off earthquake-stricken Gili Islands, ambassador says
'Everyone was screaming... it was so scary': Irish woman caught up in Indonesia earthquake
At least 98 killed as powerful quake strikes tourist island of Lombok
POLL
Poll: Should people who refuse to fold up buggies for wheelchair users on buses be fined?
Poll: Should people who refuse to fold up buggies for wheelchair users on buses be fined?
Poll: Are you afraid of another economic collapse?
Poll: Are the strike days making you wary of booking Ryanair flights?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie