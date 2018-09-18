This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 18 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Postmasters to march on the Dáil over closure of 159 Post Offices

Postmasters are accusing An Post of ripping the economic heart out of rural Ireland.

By Aisling O'Rourke Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 12:48 PM
33 minutes ago 973 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4241258
File Photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File Photo.
File Photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie

POSTMASTERS ARE SET to protest in Dublin this afternoon over the closure of 159 Post Offices around the country. The march follows the closure of several outlets in recent weeks, amid significant upset in rural communities. 

The Independent Postmasters Group (IPG), which is organising today’s demonstration, is calling on the Government to implement a 2016 private members motion to put a five-year stay of execution on any closures. They say this would give the group time to come up with new products aimed at enticing more customers to use the network. 

One such idea is a non-profit community bank. This would provide low-interest mortgages and funnel any profits back into the community. Speaking to TheJournal.ie chairman of the IPG Tom O’Callaghan said it could save people thousands of euro in the long run. 

If you take a €315,000 mortgage on a 30 year loan, you could potentially save €4,000 a year on interest.

An Post however insists it already has a strong foothold in financial services. In a statement the company said: 

The protest overlooks the fact that An Post is expanding its range of financial services and early in 2019 will have comprehensive and competitive personal loan and credit card offerings for customers, both personal customer and in the SME sector.

O’Callaghan likens the closure of post offices to the closing down of communities. “We want the government to allow us make the Post Office network viable.” He said state contracts are key:

Why can’t you sign on at your local post office? Or apply for your driving licence?
The economic heart of rural Ireland  is being ripped out.

Today’s protest comes as several rural communities come to terms with the closure of their local post offices. On Friday Ballineen in county Cork saw its postmistress retire.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today Show  Finola O’Driscoll said they found out seven days after her father died in January that the post office faced imminent closure. He had worked as the community’s Postmaster for 44 years.

We weren’t given the option for a family member to take it over.

O’Driscoll’s mother took over the post office for six months but took redundancy last Friday. She said many in the community think they closed the shop by choice, but she said that’s not so. 

A lot of people in the community think it was voluntarily shut down, but it’s not.

 We supported each other for An Post and unfortunately they’re not doing the same for us.

In a statement An Post said the closure of Ballineen will allow nearby outlets “boost their transaction levels and viability for the future”.

The post office at Ballineen had been run for some months by a member of the O’Driscoll family on a temporary contract following the sad passing of our Postmaster colleague in January of 2018.

The company goes on to say; “An Post decided not advertise a new post office contract for Ballineen and to close the office in line with our protocol on dealing with such circumstances. Our decision was based on a number of factors including  population and the proximity of other offices”.

Related Read

29.08.18 An Post CEO: 'Every community of over 500 people will have a post office'

An Post has faced significant backlash over the announcement to close so many outlets around the country. O’Callaghan said his members fear there will be many more on the cards. 

231 postmasters have not been offered a new contract, so that means we’re potentially looking at 390 Post Offices being closed down.

The IPG is also raising concerns about the long-term security of the new post office contracts. “690 Postmasters have been offered a new contract, a seven-year contract with no security of income after 2.5 years,” O’Callaghan said. 

He said it all hangs on whether or not next year’s Social Protection tender goes cashless or keeps the status quo of cash payments being made through Post Offices. The Department of Social Protection‘s contract amounted to €51 million in 2017  for 33.6 million transactions. 

The protest this afternoon will begin at Trinity College and make its way towards Leinster House, where O’Callaghan said they’d be happy to speak to Minister Denis Naughten in person. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		National wind warning issued and 'intense bursts of rain' expected
    113,132  53
    2
    		Storm Ali: First named winter storm to arrive overnight with gusts of 120 km/hr
    44,401  59
    3
    		Trump stands by Supreme Court nominee after sex assault allegation
    44,566  74
    Fora
    1
    		After tapping out of a branding battle, Conor McGregor will call his whiskey Proper No. Twelve
    402  0
    2
    		Poll: Should county councils be fined for cancelling public tenders?
    191  0
    3
    		As Ireland's talent war rumbles on, the cost of replacing staff has doubled
    187  0
    The42
    1
    		Cavanagh called for second referee in GAA before weekend injuries
    34,208  26
    2
    		'Lack of communication, being undermined' - Mayo's 12 departed players break their silence
    27,376  41
    3
    		Waterford confirm new hurling and football managers for 2019
    26,311  23
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Khloe Kardashian’s baby True is already experiencing colourism at five months old
    17,687  0
    2
    		Seven weeks on, here's everything the Love Island couples have been up to since leaving the villa
    11,914  0
    3
    		Everything you need to know about Slick Woods, the model who was in labour during Rihanna's fashion show
    10,020  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DRUGS
    Seven die and five in coma after taking drugs at music festival in Hanoi
    Seven die and five in coma after taking drugs at music festival in Hanoi
    From Colombian cartels to grow-houses in Galway: where do Ireland's illegal drugs come from?
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    GARDAí
    Ban on taking photos of gardaÃ­ on duty would 'criminalise ordinary members of the public'
    Ban on taking photos of gardaí on duty would 'criminalise ordinary members of the public'
    Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    DUBLIN
    Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road
    Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in Dublin and the East

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie