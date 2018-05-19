  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 19 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I was in pain all the time': Pregnant woman denied treatment for 'gangrenous ovarian cyst'

Kate Campbell had to have her ovary, fallopian rube and part of her abdominal wall removed.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 19 May 2018, 2:14 PM
1 hour ago 5,114 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4021833
Kate Campbell said she does not want any other woman to have the same experience she had.
Kate Campbell said she does not want any other woman to have the same experience she had.
Kate Campbell said she does not want any other woman to have the same experience she had.

A MOTHER-OF-three has said she was denied treatment for a painful and eventually gangrenous ovarian cyst that developed during one of her pregnancies until after she gave birth.

Kate Campbell was pregnant with her third child in 2008, when she found a pear-sized lump on her abdomen.

“I went to my GP because when you find a lump, you’re first thought it cancer. For me, I really wanted a diagnosis, I wanted to know what I had,” she said. “They were guessing that it was a mesenteric cyst but it was guesswork, they couldn’t see from the ultrasound what it was attached to or whether there was a blood supply going through it.”

The 48-year-old, who lives in Carlow with her husband and three children, told TheJournal.ie that she requested an MRI scan and a biopsy, but both requests were denied.

At the time I’d already had two kids. One I had without pain relief, so I said to the consultant ‘Get a needle, stick it in me, I’m a big girl I won’t cry’. I was just bewildered by it, I couldn’t understand that simple procedures were being denied to me.

At 34 weeks she was admitted to hospital with severe abdominal pain.

“The only medical care I received was 24 hours of pethidine [a type of painkiller] and an ultrasound,” she said. She was told her baby was fine and her lump was measured – it had grown since her initial scan.

IMG_20180518_184307 Kate Campbell pictured during her pregnancy in 2008.

“I was in really bad pain, any time I was active it would kick in. I had to spend a lot of time in bed and with the people around me I didn’t parade it, as much as I could I hid it from my kids and my friends, but I was in pain all the time,” Campbell explained.

Over the next number of weeks she asked for tests and to be induced early. When her due date arrived, she also asked to be induced, but this request was denied.

Two weeks after her due date she gave birth to her daughter without any complications, but she said she still “felt terrible”.

‘A lucky woman’

A fortnight later, she woke up in the middle of the night with “indescribable pain”. She had emergency surgery to remove the cyst and said she was told by her surgeon that she was “a lucky woman”.

The whole cyst had twisted in on itself and it had been rotting for weeks. They didn’t have a timescale but thought it was probably at 34 weeks when that first started to happen because of the pain I’d felt from that point. It got to the stage where the contents of it were nothing but black liquid.
The membrane of the cyst had adhered to my ovary and abdominal wall. My fallopian tube had collapsed as well. I lost my ovary, fallopian tube and part of the abdominal wall had to be scraped away.

“At some point it could have burst and I’m really lucky it didn’t because with that infection – basically a bag of rotten fluid pumped into your system – I could have been dead. I would have left behind a two-week-old baby, a four-year-old and a seven-year-old.”

Campbell decided in the last week to join the Eighth Amendment referendum campaign and to share her story, as she believes she would have had more control over her treatment if doctors had not “had their hands tied”.

‘Very unwell’

In an article last year, Dr Joe Aquilina, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at London Bridge Hospital, wrote that it is rare that a cyst needs to be removed during surgery.

However, he said this may be required if “a cyst develops on a stem from an ovary, and becomes twisted (torsion)”.

“If this happens, you may become very unwell and your ovary could be damaged.”

He also said doctors would consider removing the cyst if it was “causing pain or growing very quickly”.

“A cyst in early pregnancy can be removed using keyhole surgery (laparoscopy). However, if the cyst is large, or if you are in late pregnancy, your doctor may need to do the operation by making an incision in your tummy.”

Kate Campbell said she has moved on from what happened, but she wants to ensure other women do not go through the same experience.

“This is not about me anymore. I have two daughters and I don’t want them to grow up in an atmosphere where women’s bodies are disrespected in that way and women’s brains are disrespected – their own will.

“I don’t want anyone else to have to go through that.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'A heinous attack': 10 people killed in Texas high school shooting
82,056  138
2
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
59,092  0
3
Investigation launched into sudden death of teenager in wake of planned surgery
56,814  0
Fora
1
'The beginnings of the business go back to the day my husband bought a laser machine'
416  0
2
The Irish union in talks with Ryanair wants the airline hit with 'bogus self-employment' laws
136  0
3
This World Economic Forum exec has a warning for Ireland ahead of the next industrial revolution
50  0
The42
1
'We used a little trickery' - '98 World Cup fixed to ensure France-Brazil final, admits Platini
43,237  41
2
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
35,892  34
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
25,823  37
DailyEdge
1
Amal Clooney, Oprah, Idris Elba, The Beckhams and all of the other celebs at the Royal Wedding (so far)
33,852  39
2
Ed Sheeran has asked for his song 'Small Bump' not to be used by pro-life groups
7,163  0
3
12 iconic Royal Wedding dresses throughout history
6,613  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost â¬30,000 seized by gardaÃ­ as proceeds of crime
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost €30,000 seized by gardaí as proceeds of crime
'I know her as an innocent child': Tributes paid to murdered Anastasia Kriegel
Gardaí want to talk to two people in relation to Anastasia Kriegel murder
COURTS
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Man jailed for 18.5 years for 'brutal' attacks and sexual assaults on women
Care worker who uploaded video of sexual assault of resident to Facebook sentenced to year in prison
GARDAí
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
Man arrested after cannabis and €12,000 in cash seized in raid on Dublin house
Pictures: Man charged after car chase that ended near Croke Park as thousands filed out from Rolling Stones
DUBLIN
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Squatters given four weeks to leave house owned by people who live in Australia
Man convicted of raping woman he met on dating app

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie