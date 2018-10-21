'I would make sure everyone who's homeless had shelter': We asked these second class students what they'd do as President

WHAT WOULD YOU do as President of Ireland?

Bring in a three day weekend for leisure-starved Irish workers? Abolish school uniforms, across the board?

We visited the Second Class pupils of St Colmcilles Junior National School in Knocklyon, Dublin to ask them what they knew about the Presidency and what changes they would make if they were elected.

Sure, some of their answers may overstep the powers of the Presidency – but, as we’ve learned in recent weeks, that only puts them in line with some of the actual candidates contesting this year’s campaign.

In terms of their more serious suggestions, many of the children said they’d do more to help families who found themselves homeless.