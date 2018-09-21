Presidential hopeful Sarah Louise Mulligan escorted from Dublin council meeting

THERE WERE FARCICAL scenes at South Dublin County Council yesterday when two presidential hopefuls was kicked out of a council meeting.

Four candidates were given the opportunity to make their pitch to councillors as to why they deserve to be the next president.

During her speech, it is understood that burlesque performer Sarah Louise Mulligan accused Dermot Looney of making “smart” remarks.

A video on the meeting, shared on social media, shows Mulligan shouting and demanding an apology as she stands at the podium.

“I want an apology from the man in the blue shirt now,” she said, stating that she was disrespected.

Shortly after the exchange, Mulligan walks away from the podium, towards Looney, accusing him of being “rude”.

Another presidential hopeful, Norma Burke, also known as Bunty Twuntingdon McFluff, is then heard on the video cheering from the public gallery. She was also ejected from the chamber following her outburst.

Burke hit the headlines recently for being a last minute addition to the Dublin City Council meeting. During her pitch for the presidency she suggested setting up hunting lodges in the Phoenix Park and burning dead people for fossil fuels, provoked a particularly strong reaction.

After the outburst from Mulligan, she was escorted from the chamber.

Mulligan has said in a previous pitch to Tipperary County Council she told councillors that if she were president she wouldn’t sign the Bill that would repeal Eighth Amendment from the Constitution.

Three candidates spoke at the meeting yesterday - John O’Hare, Marie Goretti Moylan, and Gemma O’Doherty.

However, in the end the council voted not to nominate a candidate for the presidential election.