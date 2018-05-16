  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 16 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

26 psychiatrists write to Simon Harris with concerns about Eighth legislation

The letter states that it was misleading for the government to “continually present abortion as a form of ‘treatment’.”

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 16 May 2018, 1:07 PM
1 hour ago 5,591 Views 71 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4016099

download Source: Gráinne Ní Aodha

A NUMBER OF consultant psychiatrists have written a letter to Minister for Health Simon Harris outlining their concerns for abortion for mental health reasons.

The letter, signed by 26 consultants, states that it was misleading for the government to “continually present abortion as a form of ‘treatment’.”

“This is not healthcare, but something else entirely,” the letter said.

As consultant psychiatrists, it is the so-called ‘mental health’ ground that particularly concerns us because we know from official UK statistics that 97% of the almost 200,000 abortions which occur annually in the UK take place under the ‘mental health’ ground.
In fact, these abortions are almost always for socio-economic reasons, something the Joint Committee on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution itself admits in its report published last December.

The Eighth Amendment Committee heard from Dr Patricia Lohr, Medical Director of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, who told its members BPAS has been providing abortion care to women from Ireland since 1968.

“There is little difference between the reasons why women from Ireland present compared to those from the UK – they will be diverse and multifaceted, involving financial hardship, knowledge that her family is complete, inadequate partner or family support, domestic violence, or simply feeling they are not in the position to care for a baby at that point in their lives,” she said.

Today’s letter said that psychiatrists were concerned that the mental health ground clause would be used as a justification for abortion beyond 12 weeks, comparing it to the situation in the UK.

The draft legislation proposed by the Health Minister Simon Harris is not the same as what is law in the UK. Head 4 of the General Scheme of a Bill deals with terminations after 12 weeks.

It states:

It shall be lawful to carry out a termination of pregnancy in accordance with this Head where two medical practitioners certify that, in their reasonable opinion formed in good faith:
  • “There is a risk to the life of, or serious harm to the health of, the pregnant woman,
  • the foetus has not reached viability, and
  • it is appropriate to carry out the termination of pregnancy in order to avert that risk.”

Of the two medical practitioners, one would be an obstetrician. The second would be a practitioner appropriate to the situation – in this case where there would be a risk to life or serious risk to health, it would be a psychiatrist.

The two doctors would have to agree that all three of the above conditions were being met.

One of the 26 signatories to the letter sent to Harris, Prof Patricia Casey, told journalists today that of the major textbooks for psychiatry, none suggested that there were any “psychiatric grounds for abortion”.

Casey also quoted two studies – one by the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges and another by Fergusson et al – that showed that abortion had no “therapeutic effects in reducing mental health risks”.

Casey was one of the medical experts invited by the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment, but pulled out before her appearance because she felt that her evidence would have been ignored.

She said she’d felt as though she was being invited to speak “as a fig leaf” so that committee members could claim that it had heard evidence from both sides.

The Committee has been accused of being biased a number of times – its chairperson Senator Catherine Noone has denied those accusations.

Casey said that she contacted around 60 consultant psychiatrists about the letter, and of that number 26 were signatories. She claimed that a further 20 agreed with the sentiment of the letter, but didn’t want to sign it.

There are around 150 psychiatrists on the Medical Directory she said, and she estimated that there were around 200-300 consultant psychiatrists in Ireland.

Doctors for Yes, a group of medics campaigning for a the Eighth Amendment to be repealed, have 1,124 doctors on their list of supporters. Of those, 82 are listed under the psychiatry discipline.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (71)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Dehumanising and heartbreaking': TFMR group complain to RTÉ over Claire Byrne Live debate
151,793  277
2
Here are the best and worst beaches in Ireland to go swimming
57,051  30
3
Prison inmate died after being passed package by fiancée during visit
47,575  0
Fora
1
The developer behind Titanic Belfast is fighting an 'improper' move to wind the company up
370  0
2
Multimillion-pound discounter The Works accuses Irish rivals of stifling its growth
353  0
3
Woodie's is revamping its stores as part of an Apple-inspired reboot
337  0
The42
1
Were Ireland unfairly treated last night or was the referee just adhering to the rules?
40,523  39
2
Former Aston Villa player Jlloyd Samuel dies in car crash
34,601  11
3
'I want to be Ireland's number one - and I know they're watching me'
25,468  12
DailyEdge
1
This Is America: 8 key moments from Donald Glover/Childish Gambino's explosive music video explained
10,354  2
2
Saoirse Ronan said she's 'fully in support of a Yes vote' on the Lorraine show today
7,807  2
3
'I've already seen the Irish': Ryan O'Shaughnessy was snubbed by Will Ferrell at the Eurovision
6,573  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ISRAEL
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
'Stand in solidarity with us': Crowd protests in Dublin at killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli troops
Gaza killings: Sinn Féin says Israeli ambassador should 'pack his bags' and be expelled
PALESTINE
55 Palestinians - including children under 16 - killed by Israeli troops as US opens its new embassy in Jerusalem
55 Palestinians - including children under 16 - killed by Israeli troops as US opens its new embassy in Jerusalem
Israel calls on Ireland to follow US example and move its embassy to Jerusalem
'I got a notion one time and I went to a hypnotist in Limerick'
HSE
Cervical Check scandal: Acting HSE boss says sorry for 'confusion and alarm'
Cervical Check scandal: Acting HSE boss says sorry for 'confusion and alarm'
'He only had two days in this world, no words can express my grief'
Expert leading CervicalCheck inquiry concerned about 'fevered atmosphere'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ believe most extremists who left Ireland to fight with Isis are either dead or missing
Gardaí believe most extremists who left Ireland to fight with Isis are either dead or missing
Charlie Flanagan says data from airlines will be 'invaluable' in combating terrorism
Tributes paid to builder killed in 'tragic accident' in Clare

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie