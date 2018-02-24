  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 24 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PTSB chief refuses to appear before Finance Committee next week over loan sale

The bank recently announced it is to sell off a €3.7 billion portfolio of non-performing loans, including mortgages 14,000 private dwelling homes.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 24 Feb 2018, 7:35 AM
8 hours ago 10,260 Views 52 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3869420
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE of Permanent TSB has declined an invitation to appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee on Tuesday to answer questions about the planned sale of home loans.

The bank announced that it is to sell off a €3.7 billion portfolio of non-performing loans, including mortgages on 14,000 private dwelling homes.

Last week the Finance Committee decided to invite the bank’s chief executive Jeremy Masding in to discuss the planned sale. His appearance is listed on the Oireachtas schedule for next week, at 2pm on Tuesday.

However the committee received a letter from Masding yesterday evening, stating that it would not be “appropriate” for him to attend on this day.

Masding told the committee that the bank would be agreeable to a meeting of the committee to discuss the issue, but it is currently in a closed period ahead of the publication of its annual results on 14 March.

Though he expressed a willingness to agree another date with the committee, he said whenever PTSB does attend a meeting, it will be constrained in its ability to answer detailed questions about the planned sale, which he described as “commercially sensitive and in progress”.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, chair of the Finance Committee, John McGuinnness said the banks in Ireland “believe they can do what they want”.

“We will be sending the letter to the [finance] minister to highlight what’s going on. What they are doing now is playing for time. It could be that by the time we get to them they will have already gone ahead with the sale. They know exactly what they are doing,” he said.

He accused the bank of attempting to avoid transparency ahead of the sale and said this behaviour was contrary to statements made in recent months by all of the main banks promising a culture shift.

This it the opposite – they keep repeating: apology, apology, apology, and at the same time they’re making up their lists of who they’re going to throw to the vulture funds. It’s outrageous.

PTSB last week defended the plan, entitled Project Glas, as it said these loans were “typically owned by customers who have not engaged with the bank, whose mortgages are unsustainable or who have been unable to meet the terms of various treatments put in place”.

It said some account holders have not engaged with the bank for over seven years and on average the loans are over 3.5 years in arrears. The bank also said many of these customers have made no payments at all for years.

McGuinness said the purpose of the meeting on Tuesday was to get a breakdown from the bank’s officials of the various cohorts of people included in the loan book, how much they owed, how long they had been in arrears and how long they had gone without paying any money to the bank.

“There are various numbers and so on out in the public domain and there are people who are customers of Permanent TSB who are not sure whether they’re in it,” he said.

“This is a defence of the people who are almost defenceless now because they are being abandoned by the State. It’s a question for government because we have to ask: ‘Is it the State running the country or are the banks going to be allowed make it up as they go along?’”

Yesterday morning Ulster Bank’s outgoing CEO Gerry Mallon also said that the bank could sell as many 7,000 mortgages in arrears. McGuinness said his committee will be requesting all of the pillar banks appear before it to discuss these sales.

In response to a query about the decision not to appear before the committee next week, a spokesperson for Permanent TSB told TheJournal.ie: “We have confirmed to the committee tat we will attend the committee to discuss this issue in the coming weeks and look forward to agreeing a suitable date with the committee shortly.”

Read: Mortgages sell-off will disrupt already-volatile housing market, charities warn>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (52)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
All the publicans in this Cork town plan on keeping the shutters down this Good Friday
74,765  143
2
Warning issued for 'significant wind chill and disruptive snow' next week
42,564  32
3
Hot Press writer takes leave from magazine after denying allegations
35,355  0
Fora
1
'Catering isn't a bed of roses. There's a lot of swearing and sometimes pans are thrown at you'
414  0
2
All the publicans in this Cork town plan to keep the shutters down on Good Friday
255  0
3
How to win the hearts and minds of workers so they don't ditch you
65  0
The42
1
LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations
65,894  87
2
Munster close the gap on Glasgow but impressive win in Cork comes at a cost
42,082  17
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
30,635  19
DailyEdge.ie
1
8 reasons why Irish girls can never truly relate to Carrie Bradshaw
8,466  3
2
Brendan Fraser's GQ revelations show how sexual assault affects men too
7,465  4
3
It's high time that the tabloids stopped bullying Jennifer Aniston
6,406  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
How tech firms outside Dublin are luring staff away from the capital
How tech firms outside Dublin are luring staff away from the capital
Woman injured after being hit by a taxi in Rathmines
The IFI is completely refurbishing its two biggest screens as part of a major revamp
CORK
'We're going to find out how they lived': Researchers to look under the Irish Sea for evidence of first settlers
'We're going to find out how they lived': Researchers to look under the Irish Sea for evidence of first settlers
All the publicans in this Cork town plan on keeping the shutters down this Good Friday
Doctor says 'paralytically, unconsciously drunk' teens at West Cork disco could have died
IRELAND
LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations
LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations
Fierce fraternal rivalry makes Wales a pivotal point in Ireland's season
Ireland U20s come up just short in wild Donnybrook encounter with Wales
MORTGAGES
PTSB chief refuses to appear before Finance Committee next week over loan sale
PTSB chief refuses to appear before Finance Committee next week over loan sale
Dealing with a vulture fund - how these families have coped
Mortgages sell-off will disrupt already-volatile housing market, charities warn

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie