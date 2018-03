'It was only a matter of time': Publicans, staff and customers speak about the alcohol ban lift on Good Friday

PUBS HAVE BEEN open this Good Friday for the first time in nearly a century today.

The ban on alcohol sales was overturned in the Dáil back in January and many pubs are opening their doors for the first time since 1927.

Some pubs, like the Boar’s Head in Dublin have been open since 7am, while Slattery’s in Beggar’s Bush are donating today’s income to charity.

We caught with a few to ask how business has been so far and what they think about the new changes.