'It was only a matter of time': Publicans, staff and customers speak about the alcohol ban lift on Good Friday

PUBS HAVE BEEN open this Good Friday for the first time in nearly a century today.

TheÂ ban on alcohol sales was overturned in the DÃ¡il back in January and many pubs are opening their doors for the first time since 1927.

Some pubs, like the Boarâ€™s Head in Dublin have been open since 7am, while Slatteryâ€™s in Beggarâ€™s Bush are donating todayâ€™s income to charity.

We caught with a few to ask how business has been so far and what they think about the new changes.