Monday 7 May, 2018
'We have revived pride in our fatherland' - Putin sworn in for fourth term

“As head of state I will do all I can to multiply the strength, prosperity and fame of Russia.”

By AFP Monday 7 May 2018, 1:36 PM
1 hour ago 2,864 Views 18 Comments
Vladimir Putin.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Vladimir Putin.
Vladimir Putin.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

VLADIMIR PUTIN HAS been sworn in as Russia’s president for a fourth term, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years at a time of high tension with his Western rivals.

The 65-year-old, in power since 1999, is on course to become the longest-serving Russian leader since Joseph Stalin after his victory in March’s elections.

Putin won nearly 77% of the vote in polls which his most vocal opponent was banned from running in.

He has promised to use his fourth term to revitalise the country’s economy. But he also faces a host of delicate international disputes.

“I consider it my duty and my life’s aim to do everything possible for Russia, for its present and for its future,” Putin said at today’s swearing-in ceremony, with his hand on the Russian constitution.

Elite guests lining the red carpet filmed Putin on their smartphones as he arrived for the swearing-in ceremony in the ornate Andreyev Hall, part of the Kremlin palace complex.

The car that brought him to the inauguration was a black Russian-made limousine — a change from previous ceremonies when he used a Mercedes.

“I feel strongly conscious of my colossal responsibility,” he said, thanking Russians for their “sincere support” and “cohesiveness.”

“We have revived pride in our fatherland,” Putin said.

“As head of state I will do all I can to multiply the strength, prosperity and fame of Russia.”

Crackdown on opposition

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny called on Russians to protest across the country on Saturday under the slogan “Not our Tsar”.

On Saturday nearly 1,600 protesters including Navalny were detained during nationwide rallies against Putin.

The European Union condemned what it called “police brutality and mass arrests” during the protests.

Police in Moscow were helped by pro-Putin activists dressed as Cossacks, a paramilitary class who served as tsarist cavalrymen in imperial Russia.

The unrest revived memories of 2012, when authorities cracked down on rallies against Putin’s return to the Kremlin from the post of prime minister.

Navalny was barred from challenging Putin in the March election over a fraud conviction that his supporters say is politically motivated.

© AFP 2018

