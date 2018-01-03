  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 4 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quads and scramblers warned to stay off roads after two crashes

Parents and users are being urged to be aware of the risks and dangers associated with riding these vehicles.

By Cliodhna Russell Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 10:29 PM
9 hours ago 14,092 Views 36 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3780183
Image: Dean Clarke via Shutterstock
Image: Dean Clarke via Shutterstock

DRIVERS OF QUADS and scramblers are being warned to stay off the roads after two recent incidents.

One was a head-on collision with a jeep. In a statement South Dublin County Council said the driver of the quad was lucky to escape life changing injuries.

The council is warning people about the dangers of using scramblers and quads as some people may have received the vehicles as gifts over the Christmas period.

Parents and users are being urged to be aware of the risks and dangers associated with riding these vehicles and also to wear the appropriate safety gear.

Declan Keogh, Road Safety Officer, South Dublin County Council said, “What many people don’t realise is the potential danger or risks which riders are faced with while using scramblers and quads.

They are in fact vehicles which are designed for off-road use and should be used in a controlled environment but not only that, an operator of a quad or scrambler is also required to follow the same rules of the road as other vehicle users.

The Road Safety Officer has begun an advertising awareness campaign to highlight the dangers of using these vehicles and to appeal to parents and riders themselves to use their quads or scramblers with safety in mind.

The awareness campaign will involve advertising in cinemas, on social media, in local press, shopping centres and community centres.

Read: Two men due in court over quad bike thefts in Limerick and Cork>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out
151,308  420
2
'It's the randomness of it that's frightening': Dundalk stunned by fatal stab attack
53,939  266
3
Galway deals with the aftermath after 'unprecedented' floods hit the city
52,082  28
Fora
1
Cork millionaire Dan Kiely is putting cash into an Irish 'flexible working' jobs site
814  0
2
Dublin telecoms firm Blueface has merged with a US rival in a 'game-changing' deal
258  0
3
The Staycity 'aparthotel' chain plans a near-tenfold Dublin expansion by 2021
192  0
The42
1
'A comment about the death of his infant son' saw West Brom player in altercation with West Ham fan
36,950  36
2
As it happened: Arsenal v Chelsea, Premier League
32,017  57
3
Coutinho chooses Barca shirt number, United want PSG winger and all today's transfer gossip
23,968  30
DailyEdge.ie
1
Caitlyn Jenner says her gender reassignment surgery was 'none of the Kardashians' business' ... It's the Dredge
17,879  1
2
Theresa Mannion's report on the weather in Galway was interrupted by a lad wrapped up in an American flag
15,923  2
3
Celebrity Home Of The Year was on last night and Twitter was BET into it
11,740  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
There are more quitters than smokers in Ireland
There are more quitters than smokers in Ireland
A number of people have died due to flu, as two strains of the virus hit Ireland
Over 23,000 formal complaints were made to the HSE in 2016
GARDAí
15-year-old hospitalised after being attacked at Ennis petrol station
15-year-old hospitalised after being attacked at Ennis petrol station
'It's the randomness of it that's frightening': Dundalk stunned by fatal stab attack
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out
DUBLIN
Double Take: The story of the hoax 'Fr Pat Noise' plaque on O'Connell Bridge
Double Take: The story of the hoax 'Fr Pat Noise' plaque on O'Connell Bridge
An insider's tour of Dublin in 6 much-maligned modern buildings
Ennis has been declared Ireland's cleanest town
COURT
Man charged with botched pub raid 'needed 30 stitches and had fractured ribs'
Man charged with botched pub raid 'needed 30 stitches and had fractured ribs'
Man charged with murder over fatal late-night attack on Irishman in Perth
Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie