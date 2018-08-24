This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
US tech firm to add 350 jobs in Dublin

The move will more than double Qualtrics’ workforce here.

By Cianan Brennan Friday 24 Aug 2018, 7:58 AM
1 hour ago 5,666 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4198890

Qualtrics opens European HQ Ryan Smith, CEO of Qualtrics, pictured at the opening of their Dublin headquarters in 2013. Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

US TECH FIRM Qualtrics is to create 350 jobs at its Dublin hub, a move that will more than double its workforce here.

The company, which designs software for the collection and analysis of data, was first set up in 2002 and opened its Dublin office in 2013.

It currently has 1,900 employees worldwide and is considered one of the fastest-growing tech companies globally.

The jobs, which the company has announced on its fifth anniversary on Irish soil, will be created over the next four years and will see the number of people employed in Dublin jump from 250 to 600.

The new roles will be in areas across the board, from tech support to engineering, sales and HR.

To accommodate the influx of new staff the company is in the process of constructing new offices on Clarendon Row, just off St Stephen’s Green in the city.

The existing offices are at Earlsfort Terrace in the south city centre.

The company, which has European offices in London, Paris, the Netherlands and the Nordics, handles its European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) business from the Dublin hub.

Qualtrics’ Dublin office opened with just four employees five years ago.

CEO and co-founder Ryan Smith meanwhile told Fora last year that his interest in building a giant operation in Ireland has nothing to do with the relatively low corporate tax rate here.

