Q & A: What do you want to know before voting in the Eighth Amendment referendum?

CITIZENS OF IRELAND will be asked to vote on whether to repeal or retain the Eighth Amendment on 25 May.

That gives the electorate just under a month to decide which way to vote.

Since it was inserted into the Constitution in 1983, the Eighth Amendment has attracted debate, controversy and divided opinion.

There are strong campaigns being led by both sides – those who want the amendment repealed and those who want to see it retained.

There are many people, however, who are still undecided.

TheJournal.ie wants to provide information to all voters to ensure they have answers to any and all questions they have before going to the polls.

Have you seen anything being said by the campaigns that concerns you?

Are you unclear about any aspect of what you are being asked to vote on?

Is there an area that you need clarity on?

Is there any particular thing blocking you from making a decision?

We will collect those queries, endeavour to find impartial, unbiased and factual answers and publish them, with source material where possible, on TheJournal.ie ahead of 25 May.

It is a simple process – just email us and we will publish the question and answer as soon as possible.

If you have a question, please send it to referendum@thejournal.ie.